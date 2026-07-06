Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Boyfriend attacked woman with brick after car argument.

Passers-by intervened, subdued attacker, woman hospitalized with injuries.

Accused identified, threatened police, investigation is now underway.

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly dragged out of a car and repeatedly attacked with a brick by her boyfriend following an argument while they were travelling to Brahmavart Ghat in Kanpur's Bithoor area on Saturday evening, police said.

According to investigators, the woman attempted to protect herself by locking the car from the inside. However, the accused allegedly smashed the vehicle with a brick several times before opening the door, pulling her onto the road and repeatedly striking her on the head and other parts of her body.

Passers-by who heard the woman's screams rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused and assaulted him before alerting the police. The injured woman was later admitted to a private medical college, where she is undergoing treatment.

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Argument During Journey Turns Violent

Police identified the accused as Devashish Nigam (38), a resident of Swaroop Nagar.

According to police, Devashish had driven to IIT-Kanpur to pick up the woman, who works at the institute, after asking her to meet him at the main gate. The two were travelling towards Brahmavart Ghat in Bithoor when an argument allegedly broke out inside the vehicle, according to the Times of India.

As the dispute intensified, Devashish allegedly stopped the car on a service lane near Mandhana, stepped out and picked up a brick lying by the roadside before carrying out the attack.

Passers-By Intervene, Police Begin Investigation

Hearing the woman's cries for help, people nearby intervened, restrained the accused and informed the police.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a private medical college for treatment. Her condition has not been officially disclosed.

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Accused Allegedly Threatened Police

According to police, when officers reached the scene, the accused allegedly threatened them and claimed, "My mother is a retired IAS officer."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S. M. Qasim Abidi said a case was being registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family.

"The investigation is underway and all aspects of the case are being examined," the DCP said.