NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Just days before the tragic accident, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar held discussions and reached a consensus on uniting the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Following this, a meeting of senior leaders from both groups was convened to deliberate on the roadmap for the merger. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had jointly decided to announce the reunification immediately after the district council elections.

Sources say preparations were underway to formally announce the merger on February 8. However, Ajit Pawar’s untimely death has not only stalled the process but also created a major leadership vacuum within the party, shifting the focus to questions of succession.

Leadership Vacuum and Push for Sunetra Pawar

Ajit Pawar passed away at a crucial moment when efforts to reunite the two NCP factions were gathering pace. With the process still incomplete, his demise has intensified speculation over who will now lead the party forward.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal recently met Sunetra Pawar and held discussions with her. NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has openly demanded that Sunetra Pawar be appointed Deputy Chief Minister, fuelling speculation that she could also be considered for the post of interim party president.

ALSO READ | Who Will Succeed Ajit Pawar? Push Grows for Sunetra Pawar As NCP Heir, Maharashtra Dy CM

Reunification Talks and Sharad Pawar’s Role

After the NCP split, several senior leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde, had aligned with Ajit Pawar. His sudden death has come at a time when discussions on bringing both factions together were gaining momentum.

It is widely believed that Ajit Pawar himself was keen on reunification. According to Ankush Kakade, Ajit Pawar had planned to reunite the two factions on Sharad Pawar’s birthday on December 12 as a surprise, but the plan could not materialise due to certain reasons. This has once again revived discussions around reuniting the NCP under Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Will Ajit Pawar’s Loyalists Accept Sharad Pawar’s Leadership?

Leaders who aligned with Ajit Pawar became ministers in the Mahayuti government after joining hands with the BJP. Many of them also saw a slowdown in enforcement actions against them. This has raised questions about whether these leaders would be willing to accept Sharad Pawar’s leadership if the NCP reunites.

Sharad Pawar is currently a key pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and aligning with him would mean moving away from power. Whether senior NCP leaders are ready to accept this political shift remains uncertain.

If a reunited NCP were to align with the NDA under Sharad Pawar, resistance from these leaders may be limited. However, if Sharad Pawar chooses to remain with the MVA, leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde could face difficult decisions. There is also speculation that some leaders may see the BJP as their only option to prevent further action against them.

Related Video Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed