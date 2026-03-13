'Watch What Happens Today': Trump's Fresh Threat To Iran As West Asia War Continues

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US President Donald Trump on Friday hinted Washington’s intent to intensify its campaign against Iran, warning that Tehran should “watch out for what would happen today,” while asserting that the United States was winning in the conflict despite contrary reports.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the US had inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s military capabilities.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so,” Trump wrote.

Iran Says Missile Strikes Targeted Israeli, US Sites

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched the 44th phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting key military sites in Israeli-held areas and US bases across West Asia.

According to the IRGC, the operation began with a barrage of Kheibar Shekan missile missiles carrying one-ton warheads. The strikes reportedly hit several strategic locations including military positions in the Palestinian territories, as well as areas in Tel Aviv, Eilat, and West Al-Quds.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al Anbiya Headquarters, said Iranian forces would continue resisting their enemies. In a statement, Abdollahi said the armed forces would stand against enemies “to the last breath,” warning that adversaries would be “forced to pay the price for its crimes.”

Report Claims US Did Not Fully Anticipate Hormuz Closure

Earlier, a report by CNN said the Trump administration may have underestimated the possibility that Iran would attempt to shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes.

According to CNN sources, planners at the Pentagon and the National Security Council did not fully anticipate such a move despite longstanding contingency plans prepared by the US military for that scenario.

Officials from the United States Department of Energy and the United States Department of the Treasury reportedly attended some planning meetings prior to the operation. However, sources told CNN that the detailed economic modelling and interagency analysis that typically guide major decisions were not central to the discussions.

Iran's New Supreme Leader Vows To Shut Hormuz

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday indicated that blocking the Strait of Hormuz could remain a strategic pressure tactic.

In remarks broadcast on Iranian state television, Khamenei urged continued resistance.

“Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used,” he said.

Khamenei also said Iran had identified additional areas that could be targeted if the conflict persists.

“Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests,” he said.

Hours later, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu used his first press conference since the outbreak of the war to deliver a strong message, issuing a veiled threat against Khamenei. He also defended Israel’s military campaign against Iran.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, later said Tehran does not intend to shut down the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia.

Tehran has “no intention to close the Strait of Hormuz,” Iravani said, while adding that it remains Iran’s “right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway.”