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HomeNewsWorldExplosions Rock Central Dubai As Iran War Continues, Video Shows Black Smoke Above Buildings

Explosions Rock Central Dubai As Iran War Continues, Video Shows Black Smoke Above Buildings

The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Explosions were heard across parts of Dubai on Friday, shaking buildings in the Middle East’s financial hub and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky over a central part of the city, according to AFP correspondents.

An AFP reporter at the scene said the initial blast was powerful enough to rattle a nearby building and was followed shortly by another massive explosion. A video from the spot showed thick smoke lingering over the area.

The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.

"Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported," the Dubai Media Office stated in a post on X. 

The development comes against the backdrop of continuing attacks tied to the broader regional conflict in West Asia.

On Thursday, a drone crashed near the city’s financial district after Iran threatened to target economic institutions, prompting several companies in the area to evacuate employees as a precaution.

Since the outbreak of the ongoing Middle East war, the United Arab Emirates has faced repeated strikes attributed to Iran, with a number of key sites in Dubai reportedly coming under attack.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused explosions heard in Dubai on Friday?

Explosions were heard due to debris from a successful interception of a threat. This debris caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai.

Were there any injuries reported from the incident in Dubai?

No, authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported as a result of the minor incident caused by the debris.

Has Dubai faced similar incidents recently?

Yes, the UAE has faced repeated strikes attributed to Iran since the outbreak of the Middle East war, with some key sites in Dubai reportedly coming under attack.

What happened in Dubai on Thursday?

On Thursday, a drone crashed near Dubai's financial district after Iran threatened to target economic institutions. Companies in the area evacuated employees as a precaution.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai UAE Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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