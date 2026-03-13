Explosions were heard due to debris from a successful interception of a threat. This debris caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai.
Explosions Rock Central Dubai As Iran War Continues, Video Shows Black Smoke Above Buildings
The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.
Explosions were heard across parts of Dubai on Friday, shaking buildings in the Middle East’s financial hub and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky over a central part of the city, according to AFP correspondents.
An AFP reporter at the scene said the initial blast was powerful enough to rattle a nearby building and was followed shortly by another massive explosion. A video from the spot showed thick smoke lingering over the area.
⚡️🚨 "AFP": Explosions heard and smoke rising above central Dubai pic.twitter.com/FQZ4UxkRYZ— Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) March 13, 2026
The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.
"Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported," the Dubai Media Office stated in a post on X.
Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 13, 2026
The development comes against the backdrop of continuing attacks tied to the broader regional conflict in West Asia.
On Thursday, a drone crashed near the city’s financial district after Iran threatened to target economic institutions, prompting several companies in the area to evacuate employees as a precaution.
Since the outbreak of the ongoing Middle East war, the United Arab Emirates has faced repeated strikes attributed to Iran, with a number of key sites in Dubai reportedly coming under attack.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused explosions heard in Dubai on Friday?
Were there any injuries reported from the incident in Dubai?
No, authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported as a result of the minor incident caused by the debris.
Has Dubai faced similar incidents recently?
Yes, the UAE has faced repeated strikes attributed to Iran since the outbreak of the Middle East war, with some key sites in Dubai reportedly coming under attack.
What happened in Dubai on Thursday?
On Thursday, a drone crashed near Dubai's financial district after Iran threatened to target economic institutions. Companies in the area evacuated employees as a precaution.