Explosions Rock Central Dubai As Iran War Continues, Video Shows Black Smoke Above Buildings

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Explosions were heard across parts of Dubai on Friday, shaking buildings in the Middle East’s financial hub and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky over a central part of the city, according to AFP correspondents.

An AFP reporter at the scene said the initial blast was powerful enough to rattle a nearby building and was followed shortly by another massive explosion. A video from the spot showed thick smoke lingering over the area.

⚡️🚨 "AFP": Explosions heard and smoke rising above central Dubai pic.twitter.com/FQZ4UxkRYZ — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) March 13, 2026

The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.

"Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported," the Dubai Media Office stated in a post on X.

Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 13, 2026

The development comes against the backdrop of continuing attacks tied to the broader regional conflict in West Asia.

On Thursday, a drone crashed near the city’s financial district after Iran threatened to target economic institutions, prompting several companies in the area to evacuate employees as a precaution.

Since the outbreak of the ongoing Middle East war, the United Arab Emirates has faced repeated strikes attributed to Iran, with a number of key sites in Dubai reportedly coming under attack.