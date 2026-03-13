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As speculation continues to grow over the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, US President Donald Trump said he believes Mojtaba Khamenei is likely still alive but may have suffered serious injuries.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, Trump was asked whether he believes Mojtaba, who assumed leadership after his father Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes, is alive.

“I think he probably is,” Trump said during the Brian Kilmeade Show. “I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know,” he added.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not made a public appearance ever since the conflict started, fuelling speculation about his condition and his ability to lead Iran as the new supreme leader during the ongoing war.

Reports Claim Iranian Leader May Be Critically Injured

Trump’s remarks came amid media reports suggesting that the 56-year-old cleric may have been seriously wounded in the airstrike that killed his father on February 28.

According to a report by The Sun, Khamenei is in a coma and lost at least one leg after being critically injured in the attack.

The report also claimed the Iranian leader “lost at least one leg and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage.” The report said he is currently being treated under heavy security at Tehran's Sina University Hospital.

“One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well,” a source told the newspaper.

Iranian Officials Say He Is Injured But Safe

Iranian officials have acknowledged that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries in the strike but maintained that he is safe and recovering.

A report by The Guardian, citing Tehran’s ambassador to Cyprus, noted that the cleric was injured in the attack and described him as fortunate to have survived the bombardment.

“I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm I think he is in the hospital because he is injured,” Diplomat Alireza Salarian said.

Explaining why the 56-year-old leader has not appeared in public or delivered any statements since succeeding his father, he added, “I don’t think he is comfortable (in any condition) to give a speech.”

First Statement Broadcast On State Television

Iranian state television has tried to signal continuity in leadership by airing what it described as Mojtaba Khamenei’s first message since taking charge.

The statement, however, was not delivered by Khamenei himself and was instead read out by a news presenter.

In the message, Khamenei warned that Iran would retaliate for those killed during the conflict and issued a threat against US military bases in the region.

“All US bases should be immediately closed in the region, otherwise they will be attacked,” Khamenei said.

He also warned that Iran would demand compensation for the war and could target foreign assets if its demands are ignored.

“We will take war reparations from the enemy for the war it imposed on us. If the enemy refuses, we will seize as much of its assets as we deem appropriate; and if that is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of its property,” he said.