Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Will Succeed Ajit Pawar? Push Grows for Sunetra Pawar As NCP Heir, Maharashtra Dy CM

Who Will Succeed Ajit Pawar? Push Grows for Sunetra Pawar As NCP Heir, Maharashtra Dy CM

Sunetra Pawar is a frontrunner, with calls for her to become Deputy CM and party president. Reunification talks between NCP factions are revived, but loyalists' acceptance of Sharad Pawar's leadership is uncertain.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left a major political void in the state. In the wake of his death, a key question dominating political circles is who will inherit his political legacy. Behind-the-scenes discussions have intensified, with growing demands that Sunetra Pawar be appointed as the next Deputy Chief Minister.

Sources say there is also a push to make Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar the interim president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and for her to contest the Baramati Assembly by-election. Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise has triggered intense deliberations within the party, especially at a time when talks of reunification between the two factions of the NCP were already gaining momentum.

NCP Leadership Vacuum After Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar’s untimely death has created a significant leadership gap within the NCP. Notably, he passed away at a time when serious efforts were underway to bring the two NCP factions together. As these steps were progressing, his demise has now shifted the focus to identifying his political successor.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal recently met Sunetra Pawar and held discussions with her. NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has openly demanded that Sunetra Pawar be appointed Deputy Chief Minister. These developments have fuelled speculation that she could be made the party’s interim president.

Will Sunetra Pawar Contest Baramati Byelection?

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Ajit Pawar’s sons, Parth Pawar and Jai Pawar, are not active in frontline politics, though they are believed to be involved in party organisation behind the scenes. However, all three are seen as lacking extensive political experience.

Following Ajit Pawar’s death, one Deputy Chief Minister’s post has fallen vacant. Additionally, the Baramati Assembly seat will require a by-election within the next six months. Against this backdrop, demands are growing that Sunetra Pawar should contest the Baramati bypoll, take charge of party leadership and assume the Deputy CM’s role.

NCP Unity Talks Gain Fresh Attention

After the split in the NCP, several senior leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde, had aligned with Ajit Pawar. His sudden demise has come at a time when discussions on reunifying the two NCP factions were gaining traction.

It is said that Ajit Pawar himself was keen on reunification. According to Ankush Kakade, Ajit Pawar had planned to reunite the two factions on Sharad Pawar’s birthday, December 12, as a surprise, but the plan could not materialise due to certain reasons. This has revived talk of reuniting the NCP under Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Will Ajit Pawar’s Loyalists Accept Sharad Pawar’s Leadership?

Leaders who aligned with Ajit Pawar became ministers in the Mahayuti government after joining hands with the BJP. Many of them also saw enforcement actions against them slow down. This has raised questions about whether these leaders would accept Sharad Pawar’s leadership again if the NCP reunites.

Sharad Pawar is currently a key pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Aligning with him would mean moving away from power. Whether senior NCP leaders are willing to accept this political reality remains uncertain.

If the reunited NCP were to align with the NDA under Sharad Pawar, resistance from these leaders may be minimal. However, if Sharad Pawar decides to continue with the MVA, leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde could face difficult choices. There is also speculation that some leaders may see the BJP as their only option to avoid further action against them.

What Will Be BJP’s Strategy?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already stated that the BJP will decide its next course of action after consultations with NCP leaders following Ajit Pawar’s death. With strong governments at both the Centre and the state, the BJP is expected to play a decisive role in determining who takes control of Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

Political observers believe strategic moves are already underway, with the BJP likely to back leadership that best suits its long-term political interests. With Ajit Pawar gone, intense behind-the-scenes manoeuvring is underway to determine his political successor and clarity on the future leadership of the NCP is expected soon.

Related Video

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed

Input By : Abhijit Jadhav, ABP Majha

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being considered to succeed Ajit Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar is being considered to inherit Ajit Pawar's political legacy. Discussions are ongoing regarding her potential appointment as Deputy Chief Minister and interim NCP president.

Why is there a leadership vacuum in the NCP?

Ajit Pawar's untimely death has created a significant leadership gap within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This comes at a time when efforts to reunify the party factions were already underway.

Will Sunetra Pawar contest the Baramati by-election?

There are growing demands for Sunetra Pawar to contest the Baramati Assembly by-election following Ajit Pawar's death. This is part of discussions about her taking charge of party leadership.

What is the status of NCP unity talks?

Discussions about reunifying the two NCP factions have gained renewed attention after Ajit Pawar's demise. Ajit Pawar himself was reportedly keen on reunification.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunetra Pawar Ncp MAHARASHTRA NEWS Ajit Pawar Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
World
Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold
Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold
World
Trump’s Warning To Canada Falls Flat As UK Strikes Major Deal With China
Trump’s Warning Falls Flat As UK Strikes Major Deal With China
News
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget