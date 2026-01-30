Who Will Succeed Ajit Pawar? Push Grows for Sunetra Pawar As NCP Heir, Maharashtra Dy CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left a major political void in the state. In the wake of his death, a key question dominating political circles is who will inherit his political legacy. Behind-the-scenes discussions have intensified, with growing demands that Sunetra Pawar be appointed as the next Deputy Chief Minister.

Sources say there is also a push to make Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar the interim president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and for her to contest the Baramati Assembly by-election. Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise has triggered intense deliberations within the party, especially at a time when talks of reunification between the two factions of the NCP were already gaining momentum.

NCP Leadership Vacuum After Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar’s untimely death has created a significant leadership gap within the NCP. Notably, he passed away at a time when serious efforts were underway to bring the two NCP factions together. As these steps were progressing, his demise has now shifted the focus to identifying his political successor.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal recently met Sunetra Pawar and held discussions with her. NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has openly demanded that Sunetra Pawar be appointed Deputy Chief Minister. These developments have fuelled speculation that she could be made the party’s interim president.

Will Sunetra Pawar Contest Baramati Byelection?

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Ajit Pawar’s sons, Parth Pawar and Jai Pawar, are not active in frontline politics, though they are believed to be involved in party organisation behind the scenes. However, all three are seen as lacking extensive political experience.

Following Ajit Pawar’s death, one Deputy Chief Minister’s post has fallen vacant. Additionally, the Baramati Assembly seat will require a by-election within the next six months. Against this backdrop, demands are growing that Sunetra Pawar should contest the Baramati bypoll, take charge of party leadership and assume the Deputy CM’s role.

NCP Unity Talks Gain Fresh Attention

After the split in the NCP, several senior leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde, had aligned with Ajit Pawar. His sudden demise has come at a time when discussions on reunifying the two NCP factions were gaining traction.

It is said that Ajit Pawar himself was keen on reunification. According to Ankush Kakade, Ajit Pawar had planned to reunite the two factions on Sharad Pawar’s birthday, December 12, as a surprise, but the plan could not materialise due to certain reasons. This has revived talk of reuniting the NCP under Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Will Ajit Pawar’s Loyalists Accept Sharad Pawar’s Leadership?

Leaders who aligned with Ajit Pawar became ministers in the Mahayuti government after joining hands with the BJP. Many of them also saw enforcement actions against them slow down. This has raised questions about whether these leaders would accept Sharad Pawar’s leadership again if the NCP reunites.

Sharad Pawar is currently a key pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Aligning with him would mean moving away from power. Whether senior NCP leaders are willing to accept this political reality remains uncertain.

If the reunited NCP were to align with the NDA under Sharad Pawar, resistance from these leaders may be minimal. However, if Sharad Pawar decides to continue with the MVA, leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde could face difficult choices. There is also speculation that some leaders may see the BJP as their only option to avoid further action against them.

What Will Be BJP’s Strategy?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already stated that the BJP will decide its next course of action after consultations with NCP leaders following Ajit Pawar’s death. With strong governments at both the Centre and the state, the BJP is expected to play a decisive role in determining who takes control of Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

Political observers believe strategic moves are already underway, with the BJP likely to back leadership that best suits its long-term political interests. With Ajit Pawar gone, intense behind-the-scenes manoeuvring is underway to determine his political successor and clarity on the future leadership of the NCP is expected soon.

Related Video Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed