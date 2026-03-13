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HomeCitiesBihar-Born Sailor Killed In Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Bihar-Born Sailor Killed In Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Iran claimed responsibility for the underwater drone strike, which caused an explosion and fire. Fifteen other Indian crew members were rescued.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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An Indian marine engineer working aboard a crude oil tanker was killed after a drone attack on the vessel near Iraq, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate across the Middle East.

The victim, Devanandan Prasad Singh, was an additional chief engineer on the US-owned tanker Safesea Vishnu. Officials said he sustained critical injuries after the strike and later died during treatment.

Explosion and Fire After Drone Strike

Authorities said an underwater drone struck the oil tanker near Iraq two days ago, triggering a powerful explosion and a major fire onboard. Visuals from the incident showed a massive fireball lighting up the night sky.

Iran later claimed responsibility for a coordinated underwater drone strike targeting two vessels in the Persian Gulf, one of which was the tanker where Singh was serving as an engineer.

Fifteen other Indian crew members were rescued safely from the burning vessel, officials confirmed.

From Bihar to Mumbai

Singh, believed to be in his mid-50s, had moved with his family from Bihar to Mumbai in 2019 and lived in the Kandivali East area.

A seasoned marine engineer, he spent years working on cargo vessels with small crews, overseeing the technical operations of ships during long voyages at sea.

He is survived by his wife and two children. 

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, maritime authorities and agencies began formal procedures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack on the tanker.

The shipping company operating the vessel expressed condolences over Singh’s death and said it would extend full support to his family.

Officials also confirmed that the remaining crew members are safe and receiving proper care. The Embassy of India in Baghdad had confirmed the casualty on the day of the attack.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Indian marine engineer on the oil tanker?

An Indian marine engineer, Devanandan Prasad Singh, was killed after a drone attack on the vessel he was working on near Iraq.

How did the drone attack affect the tanker?

The drone strike triggered a powerful explosion and a major fire onboard the oil tanker. The tanker was US-owned and named Safesea Vishnu.

Who claimed responsibility for the drone strike?

Iran later claimed responsibility for a coordinated underwater drone strike targeting two vessels in the Persian Gulf, including the tanker where the engineer was serving.

Were other crew members affected by the attack?

Fifteen other Indian crew members were rescued safely from the burning vessel and are receiving proper care. The Embassy of India in Baghdad confirmed the casualty.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict
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