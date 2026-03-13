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HomeCitiesDelhi Police Busts 'Takkar Gang' In Paschim Vihar; 2 Held For Bump-And-Rob Thefts On Footpaths

Delhi Police Busts 'Takkar Gang' In Paschim Vihar; 2 Held For Bump-And-Rob Thefts On Footpaths

Delhi Police arrested two thieves, Neeraj and Rajesh, in West Vihar for hit-and-run robberies. They targeted pedestrians for cash and goods.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

The Delhi Police has busted the notorious 'Takkar Gang' operating in Paschim Vihar, which allegedly targeted pedestrians by deliberately colliding with them before robbing them.

Police said two suspects, Neeraj alias Dhani and Rajesh Pandey, have been arrested in connection with the crimes.

During the operation, officers recovered the motorcycle used in the incidents, another stolen bike, cash, and three stolen water taps from the accused. Police said the arrests have helped crack five cases linked to the gang.

Pedestrian Robbed Of Rs 10,000

The breakthrough came after a complaint was registered on February 26 at Paschim Vihar East Police Station following a PCR call received around 4:45 pm.

The complainant, Om Prakash, a resident of Hardoi who works as a helper at a makeup salon in Paschim Vihar, told police that the robbery occurred around 2 pm.

According to his statement, he was walking along the footpath near Bandhan Bank when a man approached him and began arguing. During the scuffle, the suspect’s accomplice arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly stole ₹10,000 from his pocket before both men fled the spot.

CCTV Footage Leads Police To Accused

Following the complaint, police formed a special team and scanned CCTV footage from multiple cameras in the area.

The footage showed two suspects carrying out the crime on a red motorcycle. Using the vehicle’s registration number, investigators were able to trace the accused.

Police later conducted a raid near Kabutar Chowk, where both suspects were apprehended on March 6.

Multiple Criminal Cases Against Accused

During interrogation, investigators found that the duo followed a specific pattern in committing the crimes.

Police said the accused would intentionally collide with pedestrians to make them panic or lose their balance. Taking advantage of the confusion, they would snatch mobile phones or cash and escape on their motorcycle.

Investigations revealed that Neeraj is involved in seven previous criminal cases and has been declared a criminal by Mangolpuri Police Station, while six cases have been registered against Rajesh Pandey.

Police said further investigations are underway to identify other members of the gang and determine their possible involvement in additional incidents.

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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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