Bihar Horror: Class X Girl Gang-Raped By 5; Dies After Being Thrown Alive Into Well In Saran
A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five men in Bihar's Saran. A probe is underway. Police has taken one person into custody for questioning.
A girl studying in Class X was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Bihar's Saran district. She died after being thrown into a well by the accused.
The incident occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim was allegedly dragged by the accused to a bathroom and sexually assaulted. All of them belonged to the same area, Times Of India reported.
Agitated villagers created a ruckus after the incident was brought to light, demanding action against the accused. Police later took one person into custody for questioning.
The 16-year-old girl's mother said she resides in a village in Saran with her two daughters and husband, who works outside Bihar.