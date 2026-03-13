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HomeCitiesBihar Horror: Class X Girl Gang-Raped By 5; Dies After Being Thrown Alive Into Well In Saran

Bihar Horror: Class X Girl Gang-Raped By 5; Dies After Being Thrown Alive Into Well In Saran

A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five men in Bihar's Saran. A probe is underway. Police has taken one person into custody for questioning.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

A girl studying in Class X was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Bihar's Saran district. She died after being thrown into a well by the accused.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim was allegedly dragged by the accused to a bathroom and sexually assaulted. All of them belonged to the same area, Times Of India reported.

Agitated villagers created a ruckus after the incident was brought to light, demanding action against the accused. Police later took one person into custody for questioning.

The 16-year-old girl's mother said she resides in a village in Saran with her two daughters and husband, who works outside Bihar.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Saran Bihar News BIHAR
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