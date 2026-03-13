Bihar Horror: Class X Girl Gang-Raped By 5; Dies After Being Thrown Alive Into Well In Saran

A girl studying in Class X was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Bihar's Saran district. She died after being thrown into a well by the accused.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim was allegedly dragged by the accused to a bathroom and sexually assaulted. All of them belonged to the same area, Times Of India reported.

Agitated villagers created a ruckus after the incident was brought to light, demanding action against the accused. Police later took one person into custody for questioning.

The 16-year-old girl's mother said she resides in a village in Saran with her two daughters and husband, who works outside Bihar.