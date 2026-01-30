Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor Wasn't Meant To Fly, Filled In At Last Minute

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor Wasn’t Meant To Fly, Filled In At Last Minute

Pilot Sumit Kapoor stepped in at the last moment to fly the Baramati sortie—a routine duty that turned into a fatal crash claiming five lives.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)

Captain Sumit Kapoor, one of the five people killed in the Baramati plane crash that also claimed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had not been scheduled to operate the ill-fated flight. Friends and colleagues say the experienced pilot took over the assignment only hours before departure, after another pilot was delayed in traffic—an unexpected decision that has since cast a somber shadow over the tragedy.

Kapoor had recently returned from Hong Kong and was reportedly resting when he received instructions to fly Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati for election-related engagements. Despite the short notice, those close to him said he accepted the duty without hesitation, reflecting his professionalism and dedication to aviation.

A Sudden Assignment Before Take-off

At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Kapoor was at the controls of a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures. The passenger list included Ajit Pawar, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar’s security officer Vidip Jadhav. What was expected to be a routine domestic flight soon turned challenging as weather conditions near Baramati deteriorated.

As the aircraft approached the airport, visibility dropped significantly. During the first attempt to land, the crew informed air traffic control that the runway was not visible and were advised to abort the approach and circle back. Clearance was later granted for a second attempt.

The Final Moments Near Baramati

At approximately 8:45 a.m., during the second approach, the aircraft crashed near Baramati airport, killing all five occupants on board. The incident sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the aviation community, not only because of the loss of a senior political leader but also due to the circumstances surrounding the flight crew.

Investigators have indicated that early assessments point to a possible pilot misjudgement while landing in difficult conditions. However, they have also made it clear that technical factors have not been ruled out and remain part of the ongoing probe.

Sumit Kapoor's Friends Defend A Seasoned Aviator

Those who knew Kapoor have firmly pushed back against any suggestion of pilot error. Friends described him as a highly competent aviator with extensive experience handling complex aircraft and demanding flight conditions. They argue that his training and flight hours make it unlikely that a simple mistake led to the crash.

They have called for a detailed and transparent investigation, stressing that only a full examination of flight data, cockpit recordings, and technical systems can establish what truly went wrong.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Baramati Maharashtra Ajit Pawar Death
