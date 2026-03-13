Google Confirms Pixel 10a Will Slow Down Its Own Battery, Charging Over Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Google’s upcoming Pixel 10a will ship with a battery management feature that users cannot disable, continuing a trend that began with the company’s latest Pixel lineup. The feature, known as Battery Health Assistance, is designed to preserve long-term battery safety and stability, but it also deliberately reduces charging speed and usable battery capacity over time.

During a recent media briefing, as reported by Android Authority, Google confirmed that the feature will remain permanently active on the Pixel 10a, meaning users will not have the option to switch it off.

How Battery Health Assistance Works

Battery Health Assistance, first introduced on Pixel devices last year, is a software system intended to manage battery wear as the device ages. The system gradually limits charging speed and reduces the phone’s effective battery capacity based on the number of charging cycles the device has completed.

According to Google, the process follows a staged approach. The changes begin once the battery crosses around 200 charging cycles and gradually intensify as usage increases. By the time the battery reaches approximately 1,000 cycles, the maximum level of throttling is applied.

All lithium-ion batteries naturally degrade with use. Most modern smartphones are rated to retain about 80 percent of their original capacity after a certain number of charging cycles. Samsung, for example, rates many of its devices for around 2,000 cycles before reaching that point. Google’s newer Pixel models, including the Pixel 10a, are rated for about 1,000 cycles before dropping to 80 percent capacity.

Battery Health Assistance, however, appears to apply additional software-based limitations beyond this natural ageing process.

Feature Became Mandatory With Recent Pixel Phones

The battery management system was optional on older Pixel models when it first appeared. However, Google began enforcing it on newer devices released in 2025, including the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 10 series.

With the Pixel 10a, the company has confirmed that users will not be able to disable the feature.

Past Pixel Battery Issues Likely Influenced Decision

The introduction of Battery Health Assistance followed a series of battery-related problems affecting older Pixel A-series devices. Some Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a units were found to be at risk of overheating, while reports indicated that at least five Pixel 6a phones caught fire.

Battery-related complaints did not stop there. Certain Pixel 7a devices also experienced battery swelling issues, raising concerns about long-term reliability, as per Android Authority.

The new battery management system appears aimed at reducing the risk of such problems by carefully controlling charging behaviour and long-term battery wear.

Not Yet an Industry-Wide Approach

Google’s strategy is not currently common across the smartphone industry. Motorola, for example, confirmed to Android Authority that its phones do not include an equivalent system that reduces battery capacity over time.

Instead, Motorola relies on a different method called Overcharge Protection, which stops charging once the battery reaches around 80 per cent.

While Google’s approach may improve safety and long-term battery stability, the mandatory nature of the feature has sparked debate among users who would prefer having control over how their devices manage battery performance.