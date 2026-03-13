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HomeNewsWorldAfter India, US Grants 30-Day Waiver To More Countries To Buy Russian Oil Amid Iran War

After India, US Grants 30-Day Waiver To More Countries To Buy Russian Oil Amid Iran War

The US Treasury is temporarily easing sanctions on Russian oil, allowing the sale of Russian oil already at sea before March 12th until April 11th.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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The United States Treasury Department on Thursday said that it is temporarily allowing the sale of Russian oil that is at sea, as global energy prices surged following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that resulted the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The decision represents a limited relaxation of sanctions imposed on Russia, which has faced sweeping economic restrictions from United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine.

Under the waiver issued by the United States Department of the Treasury, Russian crude oil and petroleum products that had already been loaded onto vessels before 12:01 am Eastern Time on March 12 can be delivered and sold until 12:01 am on April 11.

The latest measure follows a similar decision by Washington last week allowing Russian oil cargoes stranded at sea to be sold to India.

The temporary exemption is aimed at preventing disruptions in global energy supply as markets react to escalating geopolitical tensions.

US Treasury Says Measure Is Temporary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the authorisation was designed to help maintain stability in global energy markets. He said the step was intended to “increase the global reach of existing supply.”

However, Bessent emphasised that the measure was limited in scope. 

He described it as a “narrowly tailored, short-term measure,” adding that it would not deliver “significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction.”

Earlier, Bessent had also indicated that the Trump administration was considering the possibility of easing sanctions on additional Russian oil supplies.

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Energy Routes

The decision comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global energy and transport networks.

The ongoing crisis in the region has severely affected activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply typically passes.

The disruption has raised concerns about supply shortages and has contributed to sharp increases in global oil prices.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US Treasury temporarily allowing the sale of Russian oil?

The US Treasury is temporarily allowing the sale of Russian oil at sea to help maintain stability in global energy markets and increase the global reach of existing supply amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.

What is the timeframe for this temporary allowance of Russian oil sales?

Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded before March 12, 2026, can be delivered and sold until April 11, 2026. This is a temporary exemption.

Will this measure significantly benefit the Russian government?

The US Treasury stated this is a narrowly tailored, short-term measure that will not deliver significant financial benefit to the Russian government. Their energy revenue primarily comes from taxes at the point of extraction.

How is the Middle East conflict impacting global energy routes?

The conflict in the Middle East is disrupting global energy and transport networks, particularly affecting activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route. This has raised concerns about supply shortages and increased oil prices.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Russian Oil United STates Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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