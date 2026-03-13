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HomeNewsIndiaPresident Murmu Declines TMC Delegation Meet, Cites ‘Paucity Of Time’ Amid Siliguri Protocol Row

President Murmu Declines TMC Delegation Meet, Cites ‘Paucity Of Time’ Amid Siliguri Protocol Row

President Murmu declines TMC’s request for a meeting after a Siliguri event row, deepening tensions with Mamata Banerjee’s government.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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The office of Droupadi Murmu has declined a request from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) for an appointment, citing a “paucity of time,” according to sources familiar with the development. A senior TMC leader had earlier written to the President seeking a meeting with a 12-member party delegation. The group intended to present details of welfare initiatives implemented for tribal communities in West Bengal. After the initial request, the party reportedly sought another appointment slot for the following week, but that proposal was also turned down.

The development comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between the President and the West Bengal government following a public disagreement during a recent event in Siliguri.

Dispute After Siliguri Conference

The episode stems from a tribal welfare conference held in Siliguri last week, where the President expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for the event. Addressing the gathering at the International Santal Conference, Murmu said she was disappointed that the venue chosen by the administration was located far from the communities it was meant to represent.

“I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away,” she said, adding that she felt the administration may have deliberately selected a location that limited participation.

Murmu also pointed to the absence of senior members of the state government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come,” she said, as per ANI. Murmu also described herself as a “daughter of Bengal” and referred to Banerjee as her “younger sister,” questioning whether the Chief Minister’s absence had been intentional.

Mamata Banerjee Pushes Back

Chief Minister Banerjee responded strongly to the President’s remarks, dismissing them as politically motivated in the context of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Banerjee said that he would like to humbly request the President not to make statements that don’t speak well of your post.

She also accused Murmu of highlighting concerns about one community while overlooking others. The Chief Minister further alleged irregularities in voter roll revisions affecting tribal voters.

BJP Steps Into Controversy

The dispute quickly drew reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizing the state government’s handling of the situation. In a message posted on the social media platform X, Modi described the alleged protocol lapses during the Siliguri event as “shameful and unprecedented.”

He said the President’s comments had saddened the nation and accused the TMC government of failing to show due respect to the office of the President.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the BJP's reaction to the Siliguri incident?

Prime Minister Modi called the alleged protocol lapses 'shameful and unprecedented' and criticized the TMC government for disrespecting the President's office.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC West Bengal Droupadi Murmu Mamata Banerjee
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