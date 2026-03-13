Lucknow Wedding Turns Violent; Several Detained After Shots Fired, Guests Assaulted

A wedding celebration in Lucknow turned chaotic late Thursday after a clash broke out between two groups at a banquet hall, triggering a brawl and alleged firing that caused panic among guests.

The incident occurred at Siya Vatika, located on BSA Road in the Kotwali area.

According to reports, local corporator Tilak Veer Chaudhary and his supporters allegedly assaulted guests and threw chairs during the altercation. The situation reportedly escalated after alcohol was consumed at the event.

Police later reached the venue and brought the situation under control, detaining several individuals. Officials said the wedding hall was cleared following the clash, after which the marriage rituals were completed.

Dispute During Wedding Leads To Violent Clash

Police said the function was being held for the daughter of Pramod Kumar, a resident of Gopal Nagar Nagla Chandrabhan. The wedding procession had arrived from Deeg.

According to officials, a minor dispute broke out around midnight between corporator Tilak Veer Chaudhary and a guest. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash between the two groups.

Guests allegedly exchanged kicks and punches, and chairs were thrown during the scuffle, leaving several people injured. The commotion created panic inside the wedding hall.

Police Detain Four, Probe Underway

After receiving information about the incident, Rajiv Kumar Singh reached the spot with police personnel and brought the situation under control.

Four people were taken into custody from the venue and sent for medical examination. Police also cleared the wedding hall to restore order, after which the ceremony proceeded.

Officials said the process to cancel the revolver licence of corporator Tilak Veer Chaudhary has been initiated. The SP City said strict action would be taken following the investigation.

Video Of Incident Goes Viral

The incident has sparked discussion in the locality after videos showing the brawl and chaos at the wedding surfaced on social media.

Local residents have demanded strict action against those involved in the violence. Police said further steps will be taken after the investigation and medical examination of the injured.