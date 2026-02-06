3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri

Three officials, including a junior engineer, of the Delhi Jal Board have been suspended following the death of a motorcyclist who fell into an open pit allegedly dug for water board work in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

Authorities have also ordered a probe into the private contractor awarded the project, amid allegations of negligence and poor safety measures at the site.

The victim, Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from Rohini late at night when the accident occurred. His family launched a search after he failed to return, and police recovered his body early the next morning.

The incident has triggered renewed concerns over unsafe construction practices and accountability across the national capital, with officials promising strict action against those found responsible.