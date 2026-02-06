Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)

Three officials, including a junior engineer, of the Delhi Jal Board have been suspended following the death of a motorcyclist who fell into an open pit allegedly dug for water board work in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

Authorities have also ordered a probe into the private contractor awarded the project, amid allegations of negligence and poor safety measures at the site.

The victim, Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from Rohini late at night when the accident occurred. His family launched a search after he failed to return, and police recovered his body early the next morning.

The incident has triggered renewed concerns over unsafe construction practices and accountability across the national capital, with officials promising strict action against those found responsible.

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
