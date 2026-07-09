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English NewsBusinessQuote Of The Day | Bill Gates' Viral Quote On Poverty Remains An Inspiration For Millions

Quote Of The Day | Bill Gates' Viral Quote On Poverty Remains An Inspiration For Millions

Thursday Motivation Quote Of The Day | Bill Gates is often credited with this quote urging people to overcome their circumstances through hard work and determination.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A widely circulated quote attributed to Bill Gates emphasizes personal responsibility.
  • The statement encourages individuals to improve their situation through effort.
  • However, this quote faces criticism for ignoring systemic societal barriers.
  • No verified evidence confirms Bill Gates ever spoke these specific words.

Bill Gates is an American business magnate, software developer, investor, author and philanthropist, best known as the co-founder of Microsoft. He played a pivotal role in the personal computer revolution, transforming Microsoft into one of the world's most influential technology companies. Beyond business, Gates has dedicated much of his life to global philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, supporting healthcare, education and poverty alleviation. His views on success, responsibility and lifelong learning continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Quote And Its Meaning

"If you are born poor it's not your mistake, but if you die poor it's your mistake." – Bill Gates

This quote encourages individuals to focus on personal responsibility rather than the circumstances they were born into. Its central message is that while no one chooses their starting point in life, people should strive to improve their situation through education, hard work, perseverance and wise decision-making. The statement is often interpreted as a call to take ownership of one's future instead of being defined by one's background.

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Why This Quote Continues To Inspire

Bill Gates' words remain relevant because they emphasise resilience, determination and a forward-looking mindset. The reflection serves as a reminder that setbacks or difficult beginnings do not necessarily define a person's future.

Whether interpreted as motivation to pursue education, develop new skills or remain committed to long-term goals, the quote encourages readers to believe that consistent effort and perseverance can play a significant role in shaping their own success.

When And Where Was It Said?

Despite its widespread circulation on social media, motivational books and websites, there is no reliable record identifying when or where Bill Gates made this statement. Fact-checking sources and quote databases have found no speech, interview, book or official Microsoft event in which Gates is documented as saying these exact words.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day: The Meaning Behind Albert Einstein’s ‘Person Of Value’ Quote

The quotation has been repeatedly shared online for years, but its origin remains unverified, making it best described as a quote commonly attributed to Bill Gates rather than a confirmed quotation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What quote is widely attributed to Bill Gates?

The quote often attributed to Bill Gates is,

Did Bill Gates actually say the quote

There is no verified evidence that Bill Gates said these exact words. Fact-checking sources and quote databases have found no reliable record of him making this statement.

What is the core message of the quote

The quote encourages individuals to focus on personal responsibility, hard work, and education. It suggests striving to improve one's situation rather than being defined by their background.

Why has this quote attributed to Bill Gates faced criticism?

Critics argue it overlooks systemic barriers such as inequality and lack of opportunities. They believe escaping poverty depends on both individual effort and broader social conditions.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bill Gates Thursday Motivation Quote Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Bill Gates Quote
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