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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day: Is Leonardo DiCaprio Really Behind This Famous Success Quote?

Quote Of The Day: Is Leonardo DiCaprio Really Behind This Famous Success Quote?

Leonardo DiCaprio is widely credited with the quote, but its authorship remains unverified. Its message encourages answering criticism with success, humility and a positive attitude.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A popular quote is widely attributed to actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
  • The quote advises success as best response to criticism.
  • However, no verified evidence links DiCaprio to these words.
  • The saying circulated before its association with the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most respected actors of his generation, known for starring in blockbuster films such as Titanic, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant. His career spans more than three decades, during which he has earned numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor. Beyond acting, DiCaprio is a passionate environmental activist who has used his global influence to support climate action and wildlife conservation. His journey from a young television actor to an international film icon has made him an inspiration for millions around the world.

Quote And Meaning

“Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.” – Widely attributed to Leonardo DiCaprio

Success is often the best answer to criticism. This popular quote reminds us that instead of wasting time arguing with people who doubt us, we should focus on achieving our goals. Hard work, determination and consistency can speak louder than any explanation or comeback.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day: ‘If I Fall, I Get Up’ - Kareena Kapoor’s Inspiring Take On Success And Failure

The second part of the quote—"bury them with a smile"—is just as important. It encourages people to stay humble and gracious, even after proving others wrong. Rather than holding onto resentment, it suggests moving forward with confidence and positivity. Whether you're chasing a dream, building a career or overcoming personal challenges, the message is simple: let your achievements do the talking and never lose your kindness along the way.

When And Where Was It Said?

While this quote is widely shared across social media and motivational websites under Leonardo DiCaprio's name, there is no verified evidence that he ever said or wrote these exact words. No interview, speech or official publication links him to the quote.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters

In fact, the saying had been circulating online long before it became associated with DiCaprio and has also been credited to several other public figures. For that reason, it is more accurate to describe it as a quote widely attributed to Leonardo DiCaprio rather than a confirmed statement by the actor. If you're using it in an article or presentation, it's worth mentioning that its authorship remains unverified.

Frequently Asked Questions

What quote is widely attributed to Leonardo DiCaprio?

The quote

Did Leonardo DiCaprio actually say,

There is no verified evidence that Leonardo DiCaprio ever said these exact words. While widely shared under his name, no official source links him to the quote.

What is the meaning behind the quote

It means that achieving your goals is the best response to criticism, and you should remain humble and gracious afterward. Hard work and determination speak louder than arguments.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio involved in activities outside of acting?

Yes, beyond acting, Leonardo DiCaprio is a passionate environmental activist. He uses his influence to support climate action and wildlife conservation efforts.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Leonardo DiCaprio
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