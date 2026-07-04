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English NewsBooksQuote Of The Day: The Meaning Behind Albert Einstein’s ‘Person Of Value’ Quote

Quote Of The Day: The Meaning Behind Albert Einstein’s ‘Person Of Value’ Quote

Albert Einstein's quote reminds us to focus on becoming a person of value through integrity, kindness and purpose, rather than chasing success, fame or wealth alone.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Albert Einstein, Nobel laureate, emphasized value over material success.
  • His quote advocates positive societal contribution, prioritizing character and integrity.
  • This widely attributed saying reflects Einstein's consistent lifelong principles.

Albert Einstein (1879–1955) was a German-born theoretical physicist who is regarded as one of the greatest scientific minds in history. Best known for developing the theory of relativity and the famous equation E = mc², Einstein transformed modern physics and won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921. Beyond his scientific achievements, he was admired for his wisdom on life, education, creativity and humanity. His quotes continue to inspire people to pursue knowledge, integrity and purpose rather than simply chasing fame or material success.

Albert Einstein’s Famous Quote And Its Meaning

'Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value.' — Albert Einstein

This quote highlights the importance of character over recognition. Einstein believed that true fulfilment comes from contributing positively to society rather than pursuing wealth, status or popularity alone. A person of value is honest, compassionate, knowledgeable and willing to help others. Success may be temporary or measured by external achievements, but value is defined by the positive impact a person leaves behind. The quote encourages people to focus on developing strong principles, meaningful relationships and a life of purpose, trusting that genuine success will naturally follow.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Powerful Insight On Failure And Self-Belief

When And Where Was It Said?

The quote is widely attributed to Albert Einstein and is believed to have originated during the late 1940s or early 1950s. It is most commonly linked to advice he gave to young people and has been reproduced in collections of his speeches, letters and inspirational sayings. However, there is no verified record identifying the exact date, location or event where Einstein first spoke these words publicly. Despite the uncertain origin, the quote has become one of his most famous sayings because it reflects the values he consistently promoted throughout his life—placing integrity, service and intellectual curiosity above personal fame and conventional success.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Albert Einstein best known for?

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist. He is best known for developing the theory of relativity, the equation E=mc², and winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.

What is the meaning of Einstein's quote about success and value?

The quote emphasizes that true fulfillment comes from positively contributing to society rather than solely pursuing wealth or status. It encourages focusing on character, principles, and making a positive impact.

What qualities define a 'person of value' according to Einstein's quote?

According to Einstein's quote, a person of value is characterized by honesty, compassion, knowledge, and a willingness to help others. Their positive impact defines their value more than temporary success.

When and where did Albert Einstein say the quote about value over success?

Attributed to Einstein, the quote is believed to be from the late 1940s or early 1950s. There is no verified record of its exact date, location, or event of first public utterance.

Published at : 04 Jul 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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