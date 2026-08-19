BMW X1 LWB Petrol Review: A Value-Packed Luxury SUV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW introduces X1 LWB petrol, expanding successful luxury segment.

Longer wheelbase provides significantly enhanced rear seat space and comfort.

1.5L turbo petrol engine offers smooth power delivery and comfortable ride.

The iX1 LWB has been a big hit and our luxury car of the year winner as well with its pricing as well as the value it brings. It has expanded the luxury segment for sure while LWB has clearly worked for BMW. Long wheelbase models means more space and in India that matters with more chauffeur driven owners. Now BMW has done the logical thing and expanded that with the petrol X1 LWB.

While it looks nearly the same, the difference is that now the LWB X1 is available with a petrol engine if you like and there are many for sure. The extra length and the longer rear door adds to the premium look yet the X1 LWB does not look stretched.

BMW X1 LWB: Interior and Rear Seat Space

Inside, it's like the iX1 with a large touchscreen and a floating console. Some of the buttons like all new BMWs are on the screen now but the display is top class. The dashboard isn't full of soft touch materials like on more expensive BMWs but the cabin has the luxury car look which you would want.

The big talking point is the rear seat which has a 108mm longer wheelbase and now there is plenty of space with excellent legroom plus ample headroom while the glass roof adds to the sense of space further. The large windows also make the cabin airy while the seats are much softer than the old standard X1. That said, there are no sunblinds which is a miss.





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BMW X1 LWB Petrol: Engine and Ride Comfort

The X1 LWB petrol has a 1.5l turbo petrol unit (which is E25 compliant) with 156 bhp and 230Nm with a 7 speed automatic. The engine is quiet and smooth with a linear power delivery but performance is adequate mostly. It suits the X1 LWB which is a relaxed SUV for mostly being chauffeur driven while it is less in power vs the electric version.





However, it is smooth and easy to drive while highway performance is decent. What is a surprise is the excellent ride comfort and it's suspension is tuned for that which is needed. It's quiet with low NVH which is further impressive. Mileage would be around 10-12 kmpl while highways will stretch it further.









Overall, the new X1 LWB is a much better luxury car than the old standard X1 with better ride comfort, space and provides good value for a first time luxury car buyer with its rear seat. Yes, the performance isn't the usual strength as typical BMWs but it's tuned for comfort which is what the segment demands.