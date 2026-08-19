Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 325 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices declined again Wednesday; Sensex, Nifty fell.

Rising crude prices, higher bond yields pressured markets globally.

Asian, US markets closed lower amid broad risk-off sentiment.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on on Wednesday as the Nifty fell 76 points to settle at 24,078 and the Sensex fell 325 points to close trade at 76,909 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share among the top gainers were stocks like BSE Sensex, HCLTech, Eternal, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Titan. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, UltraCement and HDFC Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 0.63 points and the Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.02 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Chemicals declined 1.03 per cent and the Nifty IT index gained 0.73 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex opened under 77,200, slipping nearly 40 points, while the NSE Nifty50 tested 24,150, after taking a hit of 41 points, as of 9:16 AM.

Oil Prices Climb

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67 per cent to USD 91.63 per barrel as concerns over energy supply disruptions and higher global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The expiry of the temporary 60-day US-Iran ceasefire without any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough has renewed concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy supplies. This has pushed crude oil prices higher and long-term US Treasury yields to multi-year highs, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

“The combination has triggered a broad risk-off mood across global financial markets,” he said.

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Asian markets were largely under pressure on Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi tanked 5.59 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also traded lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, quoted marginally higher.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday amid the broader risk-off sentiment.

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Crude, Bond Yields Weigh On Markets

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the ongoing weakness in the market is being driven mainly by rising crude prices and higher bond yields globally.

“The ongoing mild weakness in the market is driven mainly by two factors: one, the rising crude prices, and two, appreciating bond yields globally. Crude prices have been responding to news from the Middle East for many months since the start of the war. Now, there is total uncertainty about the outcome of this conflict,” Vijayakumar said.

FIIs Turn Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,651.53 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Despite the FII buying, domestic benchmark indices extended their losses.

The Sensex fell 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46 on Tuesday, marking its third consecutive session of decline.

The Nifty also extended its losing streak to six sessions, declining 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 24,154.90.

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