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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 19): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 19): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 19, supported by demand and a favourable global environment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices climbed as investors sought safer assets.
  • Weak US jobs report eased rate hike fears, boosting gold.
  • Gold gained 9%, yet precious metal inflows significantly declined.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold extending its strong monthly performance as investors increasingly favoured safer assets amid shifting expectations around US monetary policy.

Gold has gained more than 9 per cent so far this month, delivering returns nearly five times those of the broader equity markets. However, investors have largely channelled their gains towards safer investment avenues instead of increasing their exposure to precious metals, according to a report by Vallum Capital.

The report showed that inflows into precious metals declined to Rs 4,084 crore in July from Rs 8,680 crore in June. At the same time, money market funds attracted Rs 1,40,390 crore in July, compared with an outflow of Rs 65,530 crore in the previous month.

The immediate catalyst behind the rise in gold prices was a significantly weaker-than-expected US jobs report, which temporarily eased concerns about another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the report said.

The fund-flow trends indicate that while gold and silver prices remain supported by global cues, investors are simultaneously reallocating capital across safer and diversified asset classes as they assess changing economic and monetary policy conditions.

Also Read : Sugar Price Update: Govt Considers Duty-Free Imports As Retail Prices Rise 13% In A Year, Says Report

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,512

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,638

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,985

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,497 14,205 11,623
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,502 14,210 11,628
Gold Rate in Indore 15,502 14,210 11,628
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,512 14,220 11,638
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,497 14,205 11,985
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,497 14,205 11,696
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,497 14,205 11,623
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,512 14,220 11,638
Gold Rate in Salem 15,497 14,205 11,985
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,497 14,205 11,623
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,497 14,205 11,623
Gold Rate in Patna 15,502 14,210 11,628

Also Read : India’s Crude Oil Import Bill Jumps 41% To $13.7 Billion In July As Oil Prices Rise

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices climb recently?

Gold and silver prices climbed as investors increasingly favored safer assets. This trend is influenced by shifting expectations regarding US monetary policy.

How much has gold gained this month?

Gold has gained over 9% so far this month. This return is nearly five times higher than that of broader equity markets.

What was the main reason for the recent rise in gold prices?

A weaker-than-expected US jobs report was the immediate catalyst. This temporarily eased concerns about another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Did investments in precious metals increase despite rising prices?

No, inflows into precious metals declined to Rs 4,084 crore in July from Rs 8,680 crore in June. Investors are reallocating capital to safer, diversified asset classes.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 19 2026
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