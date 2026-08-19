Gold and silver prices climbed as investors increasingly favored safer assets. This trend is influenced by shifting expectations regarding US monetary policy.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 19): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 19, supported by demand and a favourable global environment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold, silver prices climbed as investors sought safer assets.
- Weak US jobs report eased rate hike fears, boosting gold.
- Gold gained 9%, yet precious metal inflows significantly declined.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold extending its strong monthly performance as investors increasingly favoured safer assets amid shifting expectations around US monetary policy.
Gold has gained more than 9 per cent so far this month, delivering returns nearly five times those of the broader equity markets. However, investors have largely channelled their gains towards safer investment avenues instead of increasing their exposure to precious metals, according to a report by Vallum Capital.
The report showed that inflows into precious metals declined to Rs 4,084 crore in July from Rs 8,680 crore in June. At the same time, money market funds attracted Rs 1,40,390 crore in July, compared with an outflow of Rs 65,530 crore in the previous month.
The immediate catalyst behind the rise in gold prices was a significantly weaker-than-expected US jobs report, which temporarily eased concerns about another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the report said.
The fund-flow trends indicate that while gold and silver prices remain supported by global cues, investors are simultaneously reallocating capital across safer and diversified asset classes as they assess changing economic and monetary policy conditions.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 19
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,512
22 Karat- 14,220
18 Karat- 11,638
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,497
22 Karat- 14,205
18 Karat- 11,985
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,497
22 Karat- 14,205
18 Karat- 11,623
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,497
22 Karat- 14,205
18 Karat- 11,623
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,497
22 Karat- 14,205
18 Karat- 11,623
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,497
22 Karat- 14,205
18 Karat- 11,623
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,497
|14,205
|11,623
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,502
|14,210
|11,628
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,502
|14,210
|11,628
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,512
|14,220
|11,638
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,497
|14,205
|11,985
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,497
|14,205
|11,696
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,497
|14,205
|11,623
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,512
|14,220
|11,638
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,497
|14,205
|11,985
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,497
|14,205
|11,623
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,497
|14,205
|11,623
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,502
|14,210
|11,628
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 19
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices climb recently?
How much has gold gained this month?
Gold has gained over 9% so far this month. This return is nearly five times higher than that of broader equity markets.
What was the main reason for the recent rise in gold prices?
A weaker-than-expected US jobs report was the immediate catalyst. This temporarily eased concerns about another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Did investments in precious metals increase despite rising prices?
No, inflows into precious metals declined to Rs 4,084 crore in July from Rs 8,680 crore in June. Investors are reallocating capital to safer, diversified asset classes.