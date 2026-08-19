Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices climbed as investors sought safer assets.

Weak US jobs report eased rate hike fears, boosting gold.

Gold gained 9%, yet precious metal inflows significantly declined.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold extending its strong monthly performance as investors increasingly favoured safer assets amid shifting expectations around US monetary policy.

Gold has gained more than 9 per cent so far this month, delivering returns nearly five times those of the broader equity markets. However, investors have largely channelled their gains towards safer investment avenues instead of increasing their exposure to precious metals, according to a report by Vallum Capital.

The report showed that inflows into precious metals declined to Rs 4,084 crore in July from Rs 8,680 crore in June. At the same time, money market funds attracted Rs 1,40,390 crore in July, compared with an outflow of Rs 65,530 crore in the previous month.

The immediate catalyst behind the rise in gold prices was a significantly weaker-than-expected US jobs report, which temporarily eased concerns about another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the report said.

The fund-flow trends indicate that while gold and silver prices remain supported by global cues, investors are simultaneously reallocating capital across safer and diversified asset classes as they assess changing economic and monetary policy conditions.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,512

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,638

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,985

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,497

22 Karat- 14,205

18 Karat- 11,623

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities