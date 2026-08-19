Indian Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses; IT Gains While Energy, Metals Slide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities extended declines, pressured by global market weakness.

Elevated crude prices, global bond yields dampened investor sentiment.

IT stocks recovered; Shiprocket debuted strongly on exchanges.

Market Update at 12:30 PM: Indian equities remained under pressure on Wednesday, August 19, extending the recent spell of weakness as elevated crude oil prices and soft global markets kept investors cautious. Around midday, the Sensex was trading near 76,924, down about 311 points or 0.40 per cent, while the Nifty 50 hovered around 24,050, lower by about 102 points or 0.42 per cent. Broader markets also struggled to find momentum. The Nifty Bank traded near 57,092, down 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.21 per cent to 63,406.

Weakness was more visible in smaller stocks, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 down 0.53 per cent at 19,704 in the late morning session. Sectorally, IT stocks provided some support to the market. The Nifty IT index gained around 0.45 per cent, recovering after falling about 4 per cent over the previous three sessions.

Pharma and Media also traded marginally higher at different points during the session. On the other side, Nifty Energy fell close to 1 per cent, emerging as one of the weakest pockets as Brent crude remained elevated. Nifty Metal was down about 0.51 per cent, while financial services also remained under pressure. Stock specific action remained strong despite the weak headline indices.

Shiprocket made a strong market debut at Rs 130 on the NSE, a premium of about 34 per cent to its IPO price of Rs 97. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services jumped over 9 per cent after Vijay Kedia backed Kedia Securities acquired a 1.48 per cent stake for Rs 32.94 crore. HG Infra Engineering gained over 7 per cent after receiving a Letter of Intent for transmission projects in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, IGL and MGL rose around 3.1 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, after the government announced incentives aimed at boosting domestic piped natural gas connections.

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Market Update at 10:50 PM: Indian equity markets remained under pressure on Wednesday, August 19, as elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 0.43 per cent to 24,051.45, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.42 per cent to 76,909.08 as of 10:47 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 has now declined for six consecutive sessions, with the index losing around 1.7 per cent during this period. Broader markets also remained weak, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 each falling around 0.5 per cent. Thirteen of the 16 major sectoral indices were trading in the red. The key pressure point remained crude oil prices. Brent crude futures climbed to around USD 92 per barrel as hopes of a deal to end the nearly six-month-long Middle East conflict faded.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that no talks were taking place with Iran, while also stating that the Strait of Hormuz remained open. Iran has maintained that the critical shipping route is closed. Higher global bond yields also weighed on emerging-market equities. Rising long-term borrowing costs in the U.S., Germany and Japan have increased the attractiveness of developed-market bonds, potentially diverting capital away from riskier emerging-market assets.

Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services index declined 0.5 per cent. In contrast, the Nifty IT index gained 0.8 per cent after falling around 4 per cent over the previous three sessions. Individual stocks saw notable moves. Prism Johnson rose 8.7 per cent after securing 10-year coal supply contracts worth Rs 704.9 million annually from Eastern Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields.

City gas distributors also gained after the government announced incentives to increase domestic connections for piped cooking gas. Indraprastha Gas rose 3.1 per cent, while Mahanagar Gas advanced 3.8 per cent. Shiprocket, backed by Temasek, jumped 35 per cent in its debut trade after receiving a strong response to its USD 170 million initial public offering last week

Market Update at 09:30 AM: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday as weakness in global equities, higher bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex declined 94.57 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 77,140.89, while the Nifty 50 fell 38.30 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 24,116.60. Among Nifty 50 stocks, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards in early trade.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index declined 0.16 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index was down 0.06 per cent. Sectoral performance was mixed, with Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma among the better-performing sectors. Nifty Metal declined the most. Gaja Alternative Asset Management's IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday.

The company plans to raise Rs 550 crore from the primary market. In the SME segment, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Mopshop Distribution IPOs also opened for subscription. Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures entered their second day of bidding. Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPOs opened for subscription for the final day.

Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket are scheduled to debut on the exchanges on Wednesday. Behari Lal Engineering's grey market premium (GMP) indicated a potential listing gain of around 47 per cent, while Shiprocket's GMP suggested a possible listing gain of 37 per cent. Pre-Market Update at 7:30 AM: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to witness a cautious start on Wednesday, August 19, as elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and persistent geopolitical tensions weigh on market sentiment.

Asian markets traded lower, while U.S. stock futures remained largely flat. As of 7:21 AM, Gift Nifty was trading around 24,210, at a premium of 30 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a cautious opening for Indian equities. Asian technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, tracking weakness in U.S. technology stocks as a global bond sell-off raised concerns about valuations. In Japan, SoftBank Group fell 5.44 per cent, while Tokyo Electron declined 3.85 per cent. Advantest dropped 3.93 per cent, and Kioxia plunged 9.13 per cent.

South Korean technology stocks also witnessed sharp declines, with SK Hynix falling 8.66 per cent, Samsung Electronics declining 7.08 per cent and Seoul Semiconductor slipping 4.33 per cent. The weakness comes amid heightened volatility in semiconductor-heavy Asian markets, where technology stocks have recently swung sharply between record highs and steep declines.

Crude oil prices continued to rise for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid concerns over supply disruptions and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to USD 91.28 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained 37 cents to USD 85.31 a barrel. Both benchmarks settled at their highest levels since July 24 in the previous session.

The gains came amid fading expectations of a near-term peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, keeping supply risks elevated. Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India because of the country's dependence on imported oil. Geopolitical uncertainty remained elevated after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that no negotiations were underway with Iran.

He also said the Strait of Hormuz remained open, contradicting Tehran's position that the strategically important shipping route was closed. The temporary ceasefire between the two sides expired on Monday. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran was moving towards a "fully offensive" military stance amid the diplomatic deadlock.

However, no fresh attacks were reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, concerns over access to the Strait of Hormuz prompted Iraq's cabinet to approve a mechanism to export crude through specialised international and domestic companies using multiple routes. The contracts under the arrangement will remain valid for three months from September 1.

Gold prices recovered in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent highs. Investors are also awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for further clues on the interest-rate outlook. Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to USD 4,342.33 per ounce after declining nearly 2 per cent in the previous session. However, U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6 per cent to USD 4,396.30 per ounce.

For the August series, the Put-Call Ratio stood at 0.63. On the Put side, significant open interest addition was recorded at the 23,700 strike, while the highest open interest concentration was seen at 24,000. On the Call side, notable open interest addition was recorded at 24,200, while significant open interest concentration remained at the 25,000 strike.

The Nifty 50 has immediate support at 24,149, followed by 24,122 and 24,078. A sustained break below the 24,192 Fibonacci retracement level could increase selling pressure and push the index towards the 24,050-24,000 zone. On the upside, resistance is placed at 24,237, followed by 24,264 and 24,308.

The broader 24,200-24,300 range is likely to remain a key hurdle for any meaningful recovery. With the index trading below key moving averages and bearish momentum prevailing, traders will closely monitor whether the Nifty 50 can hold its support levels or sustain a recovery above 24,200.

Aster DM Quality Care is likely to remain in focus after Centella Mauritius Holdings, managed by affiliates of TPG, was reported to be considering the sale of a 7.2 per cent stake through a block deal at a floor price of Rs 766.1 per share, according to CNBC-TV18. RailTel Corporation of India received a work order worth Rs 166.8 crore from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.

Krystal Integrated Services secured a Rs 134 crore work order from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for integrated facility management services for three years. Exide Industries invested an additional Rs 200 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions, taking its total investment to Rs 5,102.23 crore.

The investment will support the subsidiary's lithium-ion cell manufacturing expansion. Atlanta Electricals received a letter of intent worth Rs 193.92 crore from APTRANSCO for supplying 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autoTransformers. Interarch Building Solutions secured a Rs 128 crore order for manufacturing, supplying and erecting a pre-engineered steel building system for a major international FMCG player.

HG Infra Engineering received a letter of intent for constructing 220/132/33 kV substations and associated transmission lines in Uttar Pradesh. Hindustan Zinc increased the share of renewable energy in its overall power consumption to 22 per cent and aims to meet around 70 per cent of its power requirements through renewable sources by FY28.

Jubilant Ingrevia entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Zettaone Technologies India for Rs 189.2 crore. Ducon Infratechnologies secured an end-to-end contract to supply and service a forced cooling network system for potlines at one of India's largest single aluminium smelter plants.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) commissioned gas evacuation facilities in Assam, enabling utilisation of nearly 1 lakh SCM of gas per day from its Jorhat asset. LICI, Manappuram Finance, SAIL and Bandhan Bank are under the F&O ban for August 19.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,651.53 crore in the previous session. Domestic Institutional Investors also remained buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,579.31 crore. Indian equities extended their decline on Tuesday as unresolved tensions in West Asia and concerns over the impact of elevated crude oil prices on India's macroeconomic outlook and corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment.

The Sensex fell 493 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 77,235.46. The Nifty 50 declined 133 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 24,154.90, extending its losing streak to six consecutive sessions. U.S. stock futures were largely unchanged on Tuesday night after Wall Street's major indices declined for a third consecutive session. Rising oil prices and a global bond sell-off continued to pressure investor sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 2 points, while S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2 per cent.

In the previous session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116 points, or 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 declined 0.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3 per cent. With crude oil above USD 91, global yields elevated and geopolitical risks persisting, investors are likely to closely track oil prices, bond yields, global equity trends and institutional flows for cues during Wednesday's session.