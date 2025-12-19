Dalal Streets Witnesses Robust Trade As Sensex Gains Over 450 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed significant gains as the Sensex ended higher by 431 points at 84,913.01 and the Nifty jumped 145 points to close trade at 25,960.80 at 3:30 PM on Friday.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, Bharat Electronics, TMPV, PowerGrid, Reliance and Asian Paint. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HCLTech.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.40 per cent as volatility remained high. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index rose 1.75 per cent.

In the previous session, the Sensex opened higher at 84,804.98 rising over 300 points and the Nifty gained over 90 points and opened trade at 25,907.20.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

Asian equity markets were largely in the green, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s Shanghai SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index all trading in positive territory. US markets also ended higher on Thursday, providing supportive cues to global equities.

Institutional Investors Remain Net Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also remained supportive, buying stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore in the previous trading session.

Cooling US Inflation Lifts Sentiment

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said cooling inflation in the US is imparting resilience to the American economy and markets. He added that this development augurs well for global equity markets as 2025 draws to a close.

Crude Oil Edges Lower, Global Markets

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.23 per cent to USD 59.68 per barrel.

Ponmudi R, CEO of online trading and wealth-tech firm Enrich Money, said global markets are trading with a positive bias, led by firm gains in US equities. He noted that lower-than-expected November consumer price inflation data in the US has reinforced expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, prompting a shift towards a risk-on environment.