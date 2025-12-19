Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Streets Witnesses Robust Trade As Sensex Gains Over 450 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

Dalal Streets Witnesses Robust Trade As Sensex Gains Over 450 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

In the previous session, the Sensex opened higher at 84,804.98 rising over 300 points and the Nifty gained over 90 points and opened trade at 25,907.20.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed significant gains as the Sensex ended higher by 431 points at 84,913.01 and the Nifty jumped 145 points to close trade at 25,960.80 at 3:30 PM on Friday.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, Bharat Electronics, TMPV, PowerGrid, Reliance and Asian Paint. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HCLTech.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.40 per cent as volatility remained high. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index rose 1.75 per cent.

In the previous session, the Sensex opened higher at 84,804.98 rising over 300 points and the Nifty gained over 90 points and opened trade at 25,907.20.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

Asian equity markets were largely in the green, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s Shanghai SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index all trading in positive territory. US markets also ended higher on Thursday, providing supportive cues to global equities.

Institutional Investors Remain Net Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also remained supportive, buying stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore in the previous trading session.

Cooling US Inflation Lifts Sentiment

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said cooling inflation in the US is imparting resilience to the American economy and markets. He added that this development augurs well for global equity markets as 2025 draws to a close.

Crude Oil Edges Lower, Global Markets

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.23 per cent to USD 59.68 per barrel.

Ponmudi R, CEO of online trading and wealth-tech firm Enrich Money, said global markets are trading with a positive bias, led by firm gains in US equities. He noted that lower-than-expected November consumer price inflation data in the US has reinforced expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, prompting a shift towards a risk-on environment.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Closing Bell Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget