BUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Dec 19) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices eased in early trade on Friday as investors booked profits following the recent rally that pushed bullion further higher. A marginal strengthening of the US dollar, along with caution ahead of crucial US inflation data, weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The decline followed a strong performance in the previous trading session, when both gold and silver had ended at elevated levels. On Thursday, gold February futures on the MCX closed 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 1,33,935 per 10 grams. Silver prices witnessed a sharp surge during the session, touching a fresh record high of Rs 2,04,139 per kg rising 0.28 per cent higher.

Key Inflation Data in Focus

Market participants are closely watching the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which is scheduled for later on Thursday. Attention is also on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data due on Friday.

These inflation readings are seen as crucial in shaping expectations around the future path of US Federal Reserve interest rates. Analysts said bullion prices could receive additional upside support if the inflation figures come in below market expectations, as softer data would strengthen hopes of rate cuts.

Beyond US economic indicators, investors are also keeping an eye on the Bank of Japan’s policy decision scheduled for Friday. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in nearly three decades, a step that could spark volatility in global financial markets and affect precious metal prices.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 19

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,433 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,315 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,418 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,418 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

