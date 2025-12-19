Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Dec 19) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

BUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Dec 19) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

gold-price-today-find-gold-rate-in-your-city-on-19-dec-check-22-and-24-and-18-carat-gold-prices-delhi-mumbai-bangalore-chennai-kolkata-hyderabad-ahmedabad-and-other-cities

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices eased in early trade on Friday as investors booked profits following the recent rally that pushed bullion further higher. A marginal strengthening of the US dollar, along with caution ahead of crucial US inflation data, weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The decline followed a strong performance in the previous trading session, when both gold and silver had ended at elevated levels. On Thursday, gold February futures on the MCX closed 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 1,33,935 per 10 grams. Silver prices witnessed a sharp surge during the session, touching a fresh record high of Rs 2,04,139 per kg rising 0.28 per cent higher.

Key Inflation Data in Focus

Market participants are closely watching the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which is scheduled for later on Thursday. Attention is also on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data due on Friday.

These inflation readings are seen as crucial in shaping expectations around the future path of US Federal Reserve interest rates. Analysts said bullion prices could receive additional upside support if the inflation figures come in below market expectations, as softer data would strengthen hopes of rate cuts.

Beyond US economic indicators, investors are also keeping an eye on the Bank of Japan’s policy decision scheduled for Friday. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in nearly three decades, a step that could spark volatility in global financial markets and affect precious metal prices.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 19

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,433 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,315 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,506 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,380 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,418 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,418 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,315 13,433
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,380 13,506
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Pune 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,305 13,423
Gold Rate in Indore 12,305 13,423
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,315 13,433
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,380 13,506
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,315 13,433
Gold Rate in Salem 12,380 13,506
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,300 13,418
Gold Rate in Patna 12,305 13,423
Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today In Delhi Gold Rate Today Gold Price In Kolkata Gold Rates Today In India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
News
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Violence: Fresh Videos Show Violent Attacks on Prothom Alo and Daily Star Offices as Bangladesh Unrest Escalates
Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Declares One-Day State Mourning After Usman Hadi’s Death
Breaking: Small Plane Crashes at North Carolina Airport During Landing, Seven Lose Lives
Breaking: Bangladesh Erupts After Opposition Leader Hadi’s Death, Media Offices Attacked Amid Violent Protests
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget