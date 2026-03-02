Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump Even With A Low Fitment Factor?

8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump Even With A Low Fitment Factor?

Historically, real hikes have ranged between 14% and 31%. While headline multipliers attract attention, the final benefit depends heavily on how much DA has accumulated before implementation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Discussion around the 8th Pay Commission has largely centred on one figure, the fitment factor. However, experience from earlier pay revisions suggests that this headline number can be misleading when viewed in isolation. Many government employees assume that a fitment factor of 2.5 or 2.8 would automatically translate into a salary increase of 150% or more. In practice, the actual rise in earnings is usually far lower because of the impact of the dearness allowance (DA) merger that takes place before the new structure is applied.

Fitment Factor Explained

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to determine revised basic pay under a new pay commission. At first glance, it appears straightforward: multiply existing basic pay by the proposed factor to calculate the new basic.

However, before any new pay structure is implemented, employees are already receiving DA, an inflation-linked component revised twice a year. By the time a new commission’s recommendations come into force, DA often reaches 50%, 100% or even more of basic pay.

When revision occurs, this accumulated DA is first merged into the basic pay. The fitment factor is then applied. As a result, part of the multiplication merely absorbs inflation compensation already being received. Only the balance translates into a genuine salary increase.

During the 7th Pay Commission, for instance, the fitment factor was 2.57. Although this appeared to suggest a 157% rise, the effective increase worked out at roughly 14% once the DA merger was accounted for.

8th Pay Commission Scenarios

At present, Level 1 basic pay stands at Rs 18,000, with DA at 58%. By the time the 8th Pay Commission is implemented-potentially 18 to 24 months away-DA could rise further, possibly to around 68%.

If that happens, an employee would already be earning approximately Rs 30,240 (basic plus DA) before revision.

Under a 1.9 fitment factor, the real increase would be modest-around 13%. A 2.57 factor would yield a more substantial gain, potentially above 50%. A 2.86 multiplier, as sought by some unions, would deliver a significantly larger jump.

Historically, real hikes have typically ranged between 14% and 31%, with rare exceptions. While headline multipliers attract attention, the final benefit depends heavily on how much DA has accumulated before implementation.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump Even With A Low Fitment Factor?
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump Even With A Low Fitment Factor?
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Surge (Mar 2), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Surge (Mar 2), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
Why An Emergency Fund Is Your Best Defence Against Financial Stress
Why An Emergency Fund Is Your Best Defence Against Financial Stress
Personal Finance
Forex Card Safety Guide: Protect Your Money While Travelling Overseas
Forex Card Safety Guide: Protect Your Money While Travelling Overseas
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget