Discussion around the 8th Pay Commission has largely centred on one figure, the fitment factor. However, experience from earlier pay revisions suggests that this headline number can be misleading when viewed in isolation. Many government employees assume that a fitment factor of 2.5 or 2.8 would automatically translate into a salary increase of 150% or more. In practice, the actual rise in earnings is usually far lower because of the impact of the dearness allowance (DA) merger that takes place before the new structure is applied.

Fitment Factor Explained

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to determine revised basic pay under a new pay commission. At first glance, it appears straightforward: multiply existing basic pay by the proposed factor to calculate the new basic.

However, before any new pay structure is implemented, employees are already receiving DA, an inflation-linked component revised twice a year. By the time a new commission’s recommendations come into force, DA often reaches 50%, 100% or even more of basic pay.

When revision occurs, this accumulated DA is first merged into the basic pay. The fitment factor is then applied. As a result, part of the multiplication merely absorbs inflation compensation already being received. Only the balance translates into a genuine salary increase.

During the 7th Pay Commission, for instance, the fitment factor was 2.57. Although this appeared to suggest a 157% rise, the effective increase worked out at roughly 14% once the DA merger was accounted for.

8th Pay Commission Scenarios

At present, Level 1 basic pay stands at Rs 18,000, with DA at 58%. By the time the 8th Pay Commission is implemented-potentially 18 to 24 months away-DA could rise further, possibly to around 68%.

If that happens, an employee would already be earning approximately Rs 30,240 (basic plus DA) before revision.

Under a 1.9 fitment factor, the real increase would be modest-around 13%. A 2.57 factor would yield a more substantial gain, potentially above 50%. A 2.86 multiplier, as sought by some unions, would deliver a significantly larger jump.

Historically, real hikes have typically ranged between 14% and 31%, with rare exceptions. While headline multipliers attract attention, the final benefit depends heavily on how much DA has accumulated before implementation.