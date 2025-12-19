Stock Markets Rebound As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

The Indian benchmark indices opened higher as the Sensex opened higher at 84,804.98 rising over 300 points and the Nifty gained over 90 points and opened trade at 25,907.20.

In the pre-open session the Sensex was trading over 222 points higher at 84,704.48 and the Nifty was trading at 25,922.80 or more than 107 higher around 9:04 AM.

The Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,950.50 or 10 points higher at 8:50 AM on Friday.