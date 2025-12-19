Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Rebound As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

In the pre-open session the Sensex was trading over 222 points higher at 84,704.48 and the Nifty was trading at 25,922.80 or more than 107 higher around 9:04 AM.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices opened higher as the Sensex opened higher at 84,804.98 rising over 300 points and the Nifty gained over 90 points and opened trade at 25,907.20.

The Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,950.50 or 10 points higher at 8:50 AM on Friday.

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
