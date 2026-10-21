SBI Data Leak: Is Your Information Safe? Bank Flags 3,897 Exposed Records

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SBI confirmed 3,897 customer records exposed on dark web.

Exposed data includes PII flagged by cybersecurity agencies.

Bank's core operations unaffected; investigation for authenticity ongoing.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday that 3,897 customer records containing personal information had been found exposed on the dark web, as it works with an external cybersecurity agency to establish how far the exposure extends.

The disclosure was made in an exchange filing. The bank also said the incident has not affected its core operations, which continue to run normally.

375,000 Records Checked, 3,897 Carry Customer PII

The figure comes from a preliminary analysis of around 375,000 records available on the dark web, the bank said. Of those, 3,897 were identified as customer records containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

According to the filing, the exposed details reportedly included registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses and residential addresses. Branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata linked to loan and lead records and other related files were also listed.

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CERT-In, Defence Cyber Agency Flagged the Exposure

SBI said it first learned of the matter through communications from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In, all of which flagged suspected exposure of customer data earlier in the week.

SBI Brings In CERT-In-Empanelled Agency for Probe

The state-owned lender said it promptly set its cyber incident response and containment protocols in motion and brought in an independent, CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the alleged compromise.

A detailed investigation is now under way to establish whether the exposed data is authentic and complete, where it may have originated and how far the exposure goes, along with the risks that follow, the bank said. It added that remedial and preventive measures are being put in place, and that the incident has no material impact on its financial performance or business continuity.

‘Siriusim’ Hacker Group Claimed SBI Data Access

The alert follows a claim made earlier this week by an unidentified hacker group calling itself "Siriusim", which said it had obtained confidential customer information allegedly linked to SBI. The material was said to include personal details, loan applications and account-opening documents.

The claim was highlighted in a post on X by cybersecurity monitoring account CyberPulse56. As per the post, the group purportedly holds 3.75 lakh data entries in CSV format and 2,722 PDF documents associated with the bank.

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SBI Shares Flat at Rs 970 on BSE

Shares of SBI were largely unchanged on Wednesday, trading at Rs 970 around 10 AM on the BSE, according to IANS. Exchange data showed a 52-week high of Rs 1,234.80 and a low of Rs 891.55. The stock is down 12% over the past year but has gained over a five-year period.