Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SEBI considering dedicated platform for pre-IPO shares.

Platform prioritizes investor protection, stricter disclosure requirements.

Regulator also banned unregulated Grey Market Premium publications.

These steps enhance market transparency, investor safety.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a proposal to introduce a dedicated trading platform for pre-IPO shares, with the market regulator expected to release a consultation paper on the matter soon, according to a CNBC Awaaz report.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC Awaaz that the proposal is currently under consideration and that further details would be shared through the consultation process.

The proposed platform is among several initiatives being examined in response to the rapid expansion of India's initial public offering (IPO) market over the past three to four years, Pandey said.

He clarified that the platform would be designed specifically for companies preparing to launch an IPO. It would not cover the entire unlisted share market, which includes lakhs of companies.

SEBI Weighs Investor Safeguards, Disclosure Norms

Investor protection will be a key consideration in developing the proposed framework, Pandey said.

SEBI is examining measures such as safeguards for investors and stricter disclosure requirements to improve transparency in pre-IPO share trading.

The proposed mechanism would be linked to the IPO process and would not extend to companies that have no plans to launch a public issue.

Pandey did not specify a timeline for the platform's launch. However, he said the regulator would publish a consultation paper soon, following which details on its structure, eligibility criteria and operational framework are expected to emerge.

SEBI Moves To Curb Unregulated IPO Grey Market Premium

The proposal comes days after SEBI directed market intermediaries and participants to refrain from publishing unregulated pre-listing premium figures, commonly known as Grey Market Premium (GMP), for upcoming IPOs.

On Monday, the regulator also cautioned investors against treating GMP as an indicator of an IPO's likely listing price or potential returns.

In a statement, SEBI observed that unofficial premium figures are widely circulated through websites, digital platforms and newspapers. Some SEBI-registered intermediaries and market participants have also been publishing such figures.

GMP refers to the purported prices at which IPO shares are traded before their official listing on recognised stock exchanges.

The regulator clarified that these transactions take place outside the formal exchange framework and are not subject to regulatory oversight, settlement guarantees or investor protection. They also do not follow any established price-discovery mechanism.

SEBI Calls For Discontinuation Of GMP Publications

Emphasising the need to protect investors and maintain transparency in the securities market, SEBI called for the discontinuation of the publication and circulation of unregulated pre-listing premium figures.

"In order to safeguard the interest of the investors and maintain transparency and integrity in the securities market, the publication, display, circulation or dissemination of such Unregulated Pre-listing Premium, often called as Grey Market Premium, through any mode or platform may be discontinued across the securities market," SEBI said.

The proposed pre-IPO trading platform and the move against unregulated GMP publications come amid the regulator's efforts to address issues surrounding the growing IPO market, with investor protection and transparency emerging as key considerations.