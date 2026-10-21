Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened higher, tracking positive global trends.

Crude oil prices rose; Jio Platforms IPO attracts attention.

Experts warn Nifty faces resistance at higher levels.

Indian equity benchmarks followed the positive cues from global markets on Wednesday and opened in green.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 400 points and inched closer to 74,300, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 123 points and crossed 23k, as of 9:15 AM. Gains across Asian equities and a strong overnight performance on Wall Street support investor sentiment.

Investors will also keep an eye on the much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO, which opens for subscription on Wednesday and is expected to be a major focus of the primary market.

Global Cues Support Market Sentiment

Indian benchmark indices advanced in pre-open trade, tracking the positive trend across global equities.

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, supported by optimism around corporate earnings. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 3.7 per cent, reflecting stronger risk appetite across the region.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent in the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite, however, ended marginally lower, slipping 0.02 per cent.

The mixed performance of US indices suggests that investors remain selective even as optimism around corporate earnings supports broader market sentiment.

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Crude Oil Rises On Shipping And Supply Concerns

Crude oil prices moved higher as traders assessed risks to shipping routes in the Red Sea and potential threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose 1.34 per cent to $110.02 per barrel, adding to concerns over the inflationary impact of elevated energy prices.

For India, sustained increases in crude oil prices can put pressure on the import bill, inflation outlook and the rupee. Investors are likely to monitor developments in global energy markets for further cues.

Meanwhile, precious metals traded lower, with gold futures declining 0.16 per cent and silver futures falling 0.41 per cent.

Expert View: Nifty Faces Resistance At Higher Levels

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said benchmark indices came under profit-booking pressure in the previous session, with the Nifty declining 257 points and the Sensex falling 876 points.

Among sectoral indices, private banks recorded the steepest decline, falling 1.85 per cent. The PSU Bank index, in contrast, gained 2.50 per cent, outperforming the broader market.

Chouhan noted that selling intensified after a subdued start, with the indices forming a long bearish candle on the daily charts following a strong rally. This technical formation, he said, points to the possibility of short-term weakness.

For traders, he identified 22,800-22,750 on the Nifty and 73,600-73,500 on the Sensex as important levels to watch. He said the pullback trend could remain intact as long as the indices sustain above these zones.

A break below 22,750 on the Nifty and 73,500 on the Sensex could open the way for a retest of lower levels. On the upside, a move above 23,200 on the Nifty and 74,800 on the Sensex could improve sentiment and pave the way towards 23,300-23,500 on the Nifty and 75,100-75,500 on the Sensex.

Jio Platforms IPO Opens For Subscription

The primary market will be in focus on Wednesday as Jio Platforms' IPO opens for subscription. The issue is expected to draw considerable investor attention given its scale and the company's position in India's digital and telecommunications sectors.

Investors will track subscription figures and participation across investor categories as the offering progresses.

With global markets providing support but technical indicators pointing to possible resistance at higher levels, investors are likely to remain attentive to earnings announcements, crude oil movements and key support and resistance zones through the session.