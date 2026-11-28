Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festive demand, wedding season may boost India's inflation ahead.

Supply uncertainties, geopolitical tensions could add price pressure.

Moderating crude prices, stronger rupee may contain rising inflation.

Retail inflation exceeded RBI's 6% limit during October.

India’s inflation could pick up in the coming months as festive spending and the wedding season drive demand, while supply-side uncertainties and geopolitical tensions add to price pressures, the government’s monthly economic report said on Saturday.

However, moderating crude oil prices and a stronger rupee could help contain the rise in inflation, offering some relief amid concerns over domestic demand and global developments.

The report highlighted a mix of domestic and international factors that could shape India’s inflation trajectory and broader economic outlook in the months ahead.

Festive Demand, Wedding Season May Push Prices Higher

Festivities extending into November, followed by the start of the wedding season, could fuel demand and push up the prices of both food and non-food items, the report said. This could accelerate inflation over the coming month.

Supply-side uncertainties also remain a concern. The continuing conflict in the Middle East could keep India's oil import bills and maritime freight rates volatile, adding to uncertainty over import costs.

The report also flagged risks to India's external sector outlook, pointing to the evolving geopolitical situation and uncertainty surrounding global trade policies.

Crude Oil Prices, Stronger Rupee Could Offer Relief

Despite these risks, moderating crude oil prices and a stronger rupee could help limit inflationary pressures.

The government said resilient domestic economic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers put India in a strong position to deal with emerging challenges. Domestic demand and industrial activity also continue to support economic growth.

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Retail Inflation Crossed RBI's 6% Upper Limit In October

The inflation outlook comes after a sharp rise in retail prices in October. India's annual retail inflation climbed to 6.09% during the month, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time under the new series.

The increase was driven by higher food prices, underscoring the vulnerability of household budgets to fluctuations in the cost of essential commodities.

While easing oil prices and a stronger rupee could provide some cushion, the government's assessment indicates that domestic demand, supply disruptions and geopolitical developments will remain crucial to India's inflation outlook.

How these competing factors evolve will help determine the pace of price increases in the months ahead.

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