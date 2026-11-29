Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love passed away at 85.

His lyrics shaped signature California sound for global hits.

Co-wrote No. 1 hit 'Kokomo', entered Hall of Fame.

Mike Love, the singer, lyricist, and co-founder of the legendary American rock band The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 85. Known globally for timeless classics such as ‘California Girls’, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, and ‘Kokomo’, Love played a defining role in shaping 1960s pop music and the signature California sound. According to his publicist Katie Altman, the veteran musician died on Saturday evening surrounded by his family in Malibu. His demise comes months after fans and fellow artists expressed concern over his frail appearance during a live concert in October, marking the end of a celebrated era.

Publicist Confirms Passing

Love’s death was confirmed to NBC4 by his publicist Katie Altman. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, paramedics and sheriff’s deputies had responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Malibu.

In an official statement shared with PEOPLE, Altman said, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Mike Love's representative confirmed this death in a statement: “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.” 🔗 https://t.co/CSuXwaNEVj — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 29, 2026

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Health Co ncerns And Tribute

The singer’s death comes months after he drew attention during a live show in Cincinnati in October, where he looked frail on stage. His longtime friend and fellow performer John Stamos had also shared a post about his health before a concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Remembering his 41-year bond with Love, Stamos told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Rise With The Beach Boys

Born Michael Edward Love in Los Angeles on March 15, 1941, he grew up in a family closely connected to music. He co-founded The Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, along with Brian’s college friend Al Jardine.

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Love became one of the band’s lead singers and was also well known for writing lyrics. His partnership with Brian Wilson helped create some of the group’s biggest early hits, including ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘California Girls’. Songs like ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’, ‘Little Deuce Coupe’, and ‘All Summer Long’ also featured his vocals. With tracks about surfing, cars, and youth culture in California, the band helped shape American pop music in the 1960s.

Love also played a major role in the band’s later success. In 1988, The Beach Boys landed their first No. 1 hit without Brian Wilson’s involvement with ‘Kokomo’. Co-written by Love with John Phillips, Scott McKenzie, and Terry Melcher, the song featured in Tom Cruise’s film Cocktail. That same year, Love and the other members of The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(With inputs from ANI)