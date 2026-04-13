Rupee Falls 49 Paise Against Dollar As Oil Surge, Weak Markets Weigh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupee drops due to rising oil prices and tensions.

US blockade on Iranian ports impacts global oil supply.

Unresolved Iran-US talks increase market uncertainty.

The Indian rupee weakened sharply in early trade on Monday, slipping 49 paise to 93.32 against the US dollar as rising crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia dented investor sentiment.

The currency opened at 93.30 in the interbank foreign exchange market and extended losses in early deals, reflecting pressure from both global and domestic factors. On Friday, the rupee had already settled 32 paise lower at 92.83 against the greenback, reported PTI.

Oil Price Surge Adds Pressure On Rupee

A key trigger behind the rupee’s decline has been the sharp jump in crude oil prices.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 7.28 per cent to $102.13 per barrel in futures trade after the United States announced a blockade targeting Iranian ports. The move has raised concerns over potential disruptions in global oil supply, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

For India, which imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, higher oil prices directly translate into increased dollar demand. This tends to weaken the rupee as importers require more foreign currency to pay for energy shipments.

What The US Blockade Means

According to the US Central Command, the blockade will be enforced against vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. However, ships travelling between non-Iranian ports will still be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The development follows heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with uncertainty over maritime routes continuing to drive volatility in global energy markets.

Iran-US Talks End Without Breakthrough

Market sentiment has also been impacted by the collapse of recent Iran-US negotiations.

Talks between the two countries ended without a deal, with disagreements over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme. While both sides acknowledged some progress, major differences remain unresolved.

Forex traders noted that the lack of clarity over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has further intensified concerns over oil supply disruptions, adding pressure on the rupee.

Strong Dollar Adds To Currency Weakness

The rupee’s fall has been compounded by strength in the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.38 per cent at 98.81. A stronger dollar typically makes emerging market currencies, including the rupee, less attractive to global investors.

Equity Market Weakness Triggers Outflows

Domestic equity markets also opened sharply lower, further weighing on the rupee.

The Sensex declined 1,600.73 points, or 2.06 per cent, to 75,949.52, while the Nifty fell 468.85 points, or 1.95 per cent, to 23,581.75 in morning trade.

Weak equity markets often lead to capital outflows, as foreign investors pull money out of riskier assets. This increases demand for the US dollar and exerts additional pressure on the domestic currency.

Despite the recent weakness, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had purchased equities worth Rs 672.09 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Forex Reserves Offer Some Cushion

On the positive side, India’s foreign exchange reserves have seen a notable increase.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), forex reserves rose by $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion for the week ended April 3, 2026. This follows a decline of $10.288 billion in the previous week.

Higher reserves provide a buffer against external shocks and give the central bank room to intervene in currency markets if volatility intensifies.

Growth Outlook Remains Stable Despite Risks

Despite near-term volatility, India’s broader macroeconomic outlook remains relatively stable.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its Asian Development Outlook April 2026 report, projected India’s GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal year, rising to 7.3 per cent in the next.

The ADB, however, cautioned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could impact India through higher energy prices, disruptions in trade flows and potential declines in remittances.

What Lies Ahead For The Rupee

In the near term, the rupee is expected to remain sensitive to global cues, particularly oil prices and geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Any further escalation in tensions or sustained rise in crude oil prices could keep the currency under pressure. Conversely, easing tensions or stabilisation in oil markets may provide some relief.