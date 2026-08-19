SBI Changes Cash Withdrawal Rules: Rs 15 Fee After 4 Free Transactions, Check New Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SBI announced new cash withdrawal rules for BSBD accounts.

Effective October 2026, four free cash withdrawals allowed monthly.

Additional withdrawals incur ₹15 plus GST fee.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its account holders about changes to withdrawal rules for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts. Under the revised rules, BSBD account holders will be allowed four free in-branch cash withdrawals every month. A fee will be charged for additional withdrawals from the fifth transaction onwards.

The new rules will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

Who Will SBI’s New Rule Apply To?

According to an ET report, the revised charges will not apply to all SBI account holders. The service charges will be applicable only to customers holding Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts.

Under the revised rules, BSBD account holders can make four free cash withdrawals from an SBI branch in a month. Any additional branch withdrawal beyond this limit will attract a charge.

What Were The Earlier Rules?

According to the SBI website, BSBD account holders were earlier allowed four free withdrawals per month, with the limit covering withdrawals through SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs.

Digital transactions such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS and IMPS were excluded from the withdrawal limit.

Under the revised system, the first four free transactions will apply specifically to branch withdrawals.

Will ATM Withdrawals Be Charged?

The revised rule does not mean BSBD account holders will immediately be charged for ATM withdrawals.

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The new changes do not include SBI ATMs, other bank ATMs, branch withdrawals and micro ATMs. The existing rules will continue to apply to these transactions.

However, from October 1, 2026, any additional cash withdrawal after the first four free withdrawals in a month will attract a fee of ₹15 per transaction, plus GST.

What Is A Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account?

Basic Savings Bank Deposit accounts are primarily intended for poorer sections of society to encourage saving without placing a burden of charges or fees on account holders.

There is no minimum balance requirement for these accounts. However, they do not offer a cheque book.

Withdrawals can be made at branches using a withdrawal form or through ATMs. Account holders are issued a Basic RuPay ATM-cum-Debit Card.

Who Can Open An SBI BSBD Account?

SBI customers who open a Basic Savings Bank Deposit account cannot hold any other savings account.

If a customer already has a savings account with SBI, it must be closed within 30 days of opening the BSBD account.

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