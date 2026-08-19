Aadhaar App Can Now Hold 5 Profiles On One Phone: How To Add Family Members

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UIDAI's Aadhaar App now manages up to five family profiles.

Users can update mobile/address, lock biometrics, share verifiable credentials.

App does not update name/biometrics; ensures consent-based data sharing.

Managing Aadhaar details for family members from a single smartphone is now possible through the official Aadhaar App. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says an individual with a valid Aadhaar number can create up to five profiles on the app.

The facility can be useful for households where more than one family member needs to access Aadhaar-related services but does not want to maintain separate apps or devices. UIDAI has also specifically provided for adding a minor's profile to the app, subject to its authentication requirements.

The Aadhaar App is different from the older mAadhaar application and the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI describes the Aadhaar App as a smartphone-based application for Android and iOS, while myAadhaar is a login-based online portal.

How To Set Up Aadhaar App On Your Phone

To use the Aadhaar App, the smartphone needs to run Android 9.0 or above or iOS 16.0 or above, along with an internet connection, according to UIDAI.

The registration process involves a few steps. After downloading the app, the Aadhaar Number Holder needs to:

1. Select the preferred language.

2. Enter the Aadhaar number.

3. Accept the terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4. Select the SIM card.

5. Complete face authentication.

6. Register on the app.

7. Set a six-digit PIN for accessing the app.

UIDAI says call and SMS permissions are required for SIM-based device binding, while camera access is needed for face authentication and verification.

How The Five-Profile Facility Works

UIDAI's current FAQ confirms that up to five Aadhaar profiles can be created on the Aadhaar App.

The facility is not limited to the primary user's Aadhaar. UIDAI also allows a minor's profile to be added, provided the required relationship between the guardian and child was established through biometric authentication during Aadhaar enrolment.

For adding a minor, the child first enters their Aadhaar number. The guardian then completes face authentication. Once the authentication is successful, the minor's profile can be added to the app.

There is a separate authentication process if the child's Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) has already been completed. In that situation, the minor performs face authentication instead of the guardian.

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What Can You Do Through The Aadhaar App?

The multiple-profile facility comes alongside a range of Aadhaar services available through the app.

According to UIDAI, users can currently use the application for mobile number and address updates, biometric lock and unlock, selective sharing of Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials, authentication history, e-Aadhaar downloads, contact card sharing and tracking requests.

The app also allows Aadhaar data to be shared selectively with an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE). UIDAI says the Aadhaar Number Holder can decide whether to share the data fully or partially and can choose the purpose and recipient of the sharing.

For example, the Aadhaar App can be used to share a contact card through a QR code. The user can log in using the six-digit PIN, go to Services - Share Contact, and display the QR code for the recipient to scan.

What You Cannot Update On The App

The app does not currently provide every Aadhaar update facility.

UIDAI says name, gender, email and date of birth cannot currently be updated through the Aadhaar App. Biometric information, including the photograph, fingerprints and iris details, also cannot be updated through the app.

For biometric updates, Aadhaar holders need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or an Aadhaar enrolment and update centre.

Mobile number and address updates, however, are currently available through the app. UIDAI says the processing time for such updates can be up to 30 days, after which the revised information is reflected in the application.

Aadhaar App And Data Privacy

UIDAI says the Aadhaar App has been designed around consent-based data sharing. The authority states that identity data is not shared without the explicit consent of the Aadhaar Number Holder.

The application also offers biometric lock and unlock functionality, allowing users to control access to Aadhaar biometrics. Face authentication is used during onboarding and for certain verification processes.

The authority also says the Aadhaar App does not capture a user's location.

For consumers, the five-profile facility essentially means that one smartphone can be used to access Aadhaar profiles for multiple members of a household, subject to UIDAI's authentication and security requirements.