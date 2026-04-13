Big Energy Shock: Trump Announces Hormuz Blockade, Oil Prices Cross $100

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Navy blockades Strait of Hormuz, oil prices surge.

Trump confirms blockade, citing Iranian maritime actions.

Markets react to heightened geopolitical risks.

Global oil prices spiked sharply on Monday after the United States announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. The move, confirmed by US President Donald Trump, has heightened geopolitical tensions and triggered immediate reactions across financial markets.

The development comes at a time when energy markets were already on edge due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, adding another layer of uncertainty for investors and policymakers worldwide.

Oil Prices Jump On Supply Concerns

Crude oil prices surged as markets opened, reflecting fears of potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude rose 6.81 per cent to $101.68 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 7.97 per cent to $104.26 per barrel, reported ANI. The sharp uptick underscores the sensitivity of global energy markets to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.

The spike reverses the recent cooling in oil prices and signals renewed volatility, particularly if the blockade leads to prolonged disruptions in shipping routes.

Trump Announces Naval Blockade

In a statement posted on Truth Social, President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States Navy has been instructed to begin intercepting vessels in the region.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

The announcement marks a significant escalation in US-Iran tensions, with Washington aiming to restrict maritime activity in response to concerns over Iranian actions in the region.

Trump indicated that the blockade is intended as a temporary measure, with the broader objective of restoring normal maritime operations.

"At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen," he said, accusing Tehran of creating uncertainty around the safety of shipping lanes.

Escalation In Maritime Tensions

The US administration has also directed its Navy to take action against vessels that have complied with Iranian demands for tolls in international waters.

"I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran," Trump added, warning that such ships would not be granted safe passage.

He further stated that US forces would begin clearing maritime mines allegedly placed in the Strait, signalling a broader military involvement in securing the waterway.

The rhetoric from Washington suggests preparedness for further escalation if the situation deteriorates, with the administration indicating that military options remain on the table.

Global Markets React To Rising Risk

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the announcement, with US futures declining in early trade.

Dow Jones Futures fell by 344.57 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 47,572.00. The reaction reflects investor concerns over the potential economic fallout from a prolonged disruption in oil supply.

While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 had closed with marginal gains in the previous session on April 11, the renewed geopolitical risk has shifted sentiment towards caution.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors. A large proportion of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through this narrow passage between Iran and Oman.

Any disruption in this region has immediate implications for global supply chains, energy prices and inflation.

A blockade or restricted access to the Strait can lead to shipping delays, increased insurance costs and higher freight charges, all of which ultimately feed into higher fuel prices for consumers and businesses.

What This Means For The Global Economy

The latest spike in oil prices raises concerns about inflationary pressures at a time when many economies are already grappling with uncertain growth conditions.

Higher crude prices can translate into increased transportation and production costs, potentially affecting a wide range of sectors from manufacturing to aviation.

For emerging markets such as India, which rely heavily on imported crude oil, sustained price increases could widen trade deficits and put pressure on currencies.

Much will depend on how the situation evolves in the coming days. If the blockade remains limited and negotiations resume, oil prices may stabilise.

However, any escalation in military activity or prolonged disruption to shipping routes could push prices higher and deepen volatility across markets.