Stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow, April 14? Here’s What Investors Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock markets will be closed April 14, 2026.

NSE, BSE halt trading due to Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.

Commodity markets see partial/full closures on April 14.

Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow: Indian equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on account of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, marking a pause in trading activity during an already eventful week for investors.

The holiday, which is observed as a gazetted public holiday across the country, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. As a result, trading across key segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain suspended for the day.

NSE, BSE To Remain Shut Across Segments

Both the NSE and BSE will remain closed for trading in equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives segments on April 14.

This means that no transactions will take place in stocks, futures, options, or currency markets during the trading session. Investors will have to wait until the next trading day for market activity to resume.

The closure comes as part of the official exchange holiday calendar for 2026, which aligns with nationally recognised public holidays.

Holiday-Shortened Week For Dalal Street

The Ambedkar Jayanti holiday contributes to a shortened trading week for Indian markets.

Last few weeks also saw limited trading sessions due to market closures on account of Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti, reducing overall trading days and increasing the potential for volatility during active sessions.

Shorter trading weeks often lead to sharper market moves as investors adjust positions within limited timeframes, particularly amid ongoing global developments and domestic triggers.

What About MCX And NCDEX?

Trading schedules for commodity markets differ slightly from equity markets.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session on April 14 but will reopen for the evening session. This partial closure allows commodity traders to participate in global price movements later in the day.

On the other hand, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for both the morning and evening sessions, resulting in a full-day holiday for traders on that platform.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

Following Ambedkar Jayanti, several other market holidays are scheduled throughout the year.

Markets will remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1) and Bakri Id (May 28).

Later in the year, additional holidays include Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24), and Christmas (December 25).

These holidays are spread across the calendar and reflect India’s diverse cultural and religious observances.

Weekend Holidays And Special Trading Sessions

Some holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and therefore do not affect market trading days. These include Maha Shivaratri (February 15), Eid al-Fitr (March 21), Independence Day (August 15), and Diwali (November 8).

Despite Diwali falling on a Sunday, exchanges will conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session on November 8. The timing for this special session will be announced closer to the date.

What Investors Should Keep In Mind

Market holidays can influence trading strategies, particularly for short-term investors and traders.

With one less trading session in the week, participants may adjust positions ahead of the holiday, which can sometimes lead to increased volatility on preceding or following trading days.

Investors should also keep track of global market developments during the holiday period, as international cues can impact domestic markets when trading resumes.

While the holiday offers a break in market activity, investors will continue to monitor global cues, economic data and corporate developments that could influence market direction once trading resumes.

Planning ahead and staying informed remain key, especially in a week already marked by reduced trading sessions.