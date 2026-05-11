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HomeBusinessWill Rs 1 Crore Be enough For Old Age? Here's How Much You Actually Need After Retirement

Will Rs 1 Crore Be enough For Old Age? Here's How Much You Actually Need After Retirement

If you are one of those people who believe that Rs 1 crore is enough to cover your expenses after retirement, this story is for you.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Inflation significantly erodes future purchasing power of savings.
  • Lifestyle and healthcare costs increase significantly after retirement.
  • Retirement fund should be 25 times current monthly expenses.

You must have wondered how you will spend your time after retirement. It is a well-recognised fact that having enough money to live with dignity after retirement is the most important thing. At the same time, most people think that Rs 1 crore is a large amount, but they forget to ask whether Rs 1 crore will actually be enough to get them through old age. Rising inflation and rapidly changing lifestyles mean that the reality today is very different from what it used to be. 

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Inflation will hit harder than you think

Most people forget that the value of Rs 1 crore today will not remain the same in the future. If the inflation rate stays at 6 per cent per year, what costs Rs 50,000 today will cost around Rs 1.6 lakh after 10 years. In other words, rising inflation can make life genuinely difficult. Always keep in mind that something you buy for Rs 100 today may cost double that amount in the years ahead.

Keep an eye on lifestyle and healthcare costs

After retiring, your regular income stops completely, but your expenses do not. On top of that, medical and healthcare costs can nearly double as you grow older. If you do not have any kind of health insurance, a serious illness can wipe out a large part of the savings you have built up over the years.

Also Read: Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

How much should your retirement fund be?

Financial experts say you should start building a fund equal to at least 25 times your current monthly expenses as soon as possible. Rs 1 crore can be a good starting point, but it may not be enough to sustain a comfortable retirement. For retirement planning, experts recommend investing without delay in SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan), equity mutual funds, and safe instruments such as PPF (Public Provident Fund) or SCSS (Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme). The earlier you start investing, the larger the fund you will be able to build.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Rs 1 crore be enough for retirement?

While Rs 1 crore might seem like a lot, it may not be enough for a comfortable retirement due to rising inflation and lifestyle changes.

How does inflation affect retirement savings?

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of your savings over time. What costs Rs 100 today could cost double in the future, making your savings worth less.

What are the key expenses to consider for retirement?

Besides regular living expenses, healthcare and medical costs can significantly increase with age, potentially doubling your expenses.

How much should I aim for in my retirement fund?

Financial experts recommend building a fund that is at least 25 times your current monthly expenses. Starting early is crucial for building a larger fund.

What investment options are recommended for retirement planning?

For retirement planning, consider investing in SWP, equity mutual funds, and safe instruments like PPF or SCSS. Starting early maximizes your fund growth.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Retirement Fund Mutual Funds Retirement Planning Senior Citizen Retirement
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