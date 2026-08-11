Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 8th Pay Commission recommendations are still distant, consultations continue.

Ongoing consultations address fitment factor, minimum pay and conditions.

Employee associations demand Rs 52,600 minimum pay for central staff.

For central government employees hoping for clarity on their next salary revision, the latest update from Parliament brings one thing into focus: the 8th Pay Commission is still some distance away from finalising its recommendations.

The Commission has not yet submitted its report to the government, Parliament was informed on Monday, August 10. With consultations with employee unions, service associations and pensioner organisations continuing across different parts of the country, key issues such as the fitment factor and minimum pay remain undecided.

The Commission, headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on November 3, 2025 and has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. It may also submit interim reports on matters where recommendations are finalised earlier.

However, the government has not yet announced the effective date for implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

What Is The Commission Working On?

The 8th Pay Commission's mandate covers a wide range of issues affecting both serving employees and pensioners. Its Terms of Reference require it to examine pay revision, allowances, pension, family pension and service conditions.

The scale of the exercise is significant. According to the government, there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners stood at around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025, excluding defence pensioners.

The Commission is currently gathering views from these stakeholders through regional consultations before putting together its recommendations.

Delhi Consultations Conclude, More Meetings Ahead

The latest round of consultations in Delhi concluded on Monday, giving employee unions and associations registered in the capital an opportunity to put forward their concerns and demands.

Several prominent organisations have already submitted their memorandums to the Commission. These include the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), which have raised issues covering salary revisions, pensions, allowances and service conditions.

The Commission is expected to consider the views and grievances presented by these organisations before finalising its recommendations.

The consultation schedule is also moving beyond Delhi. The Commission is slated to hold meetings in Chennai on September 7 and 8, followed by Puducherry on September 9 and Chandigarh on September 16-18. Meetings are also scheduled in Jaipur on August 31 and September 1.

With several consultations still pending, there is no final decision yet on the fitment factor, minimum pay or other major salary-related demands.

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Railway Technical Supervisors Seek Minimum Pay Of Rs 52,600

Among the demands placed before the Commission is the proposal from the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA).

The association, which previously submitted a detailed memorandum to the Commission in Hyderabad, has sought a minimum pay of Rs 52,600, calculated using a 2.92 fitment factor.

IRTSA has argued that the calculation should take into account modern household expenses, including internet charges, bottled drinking water and medical insurance.

The association has also proposed a 5 per cent annual increment, along with changes to the career structure of technical supervisors.

According to the demands presented by the association, the objective is to improve the livelihoods of serving employees and their immediate families.

These are, however, demands placed before the Commission and do not represent a final decision on the revised pay structure.

Government Departments Have Also Submitted Data

The Commission's work involves not only consultations with employee organisations but also an assessment of the existing government pay structure and its financial implications.

Earlier, ministries and departments were asked to upload detailed information covering their employees, pay structures, allowances, vacancies and the financial implications through the Commission's online portal.

This information will be used by the Commission while assessing the potential financial impact of a salary revision and examining possible changes to the existing pay structure.

The deadline for submitting the information was initially set for June 30, but was later extended to July 31 after several departments sought additional time. That extended deadline has now passed, closing this phase of the exercise.

When Can Employees Expect The Recommendations?

The Commission has been given 18 months from November 3, 2025 to submit its recommendations. The report is therefore expected within that period, although the source indicates that the Commission is tentatively expected to send its recommendations to the Centre around May-June 2027.

For employees, the immediate focus remains on the consultation process. The fitment factor, minimum pay and other major components of the proposed salary revision have not yet been finalised.

The Commission will first need to complete its stakeholder consultations and finalise its recommendations before sending its report to the government.

Until then, figures being discussed by employee organisations, including the proposed Rs 52,600 minimum pay and 2.92 fitment factor sought by IRTSA, remain demands before the Commission rather than approved salary figures.

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