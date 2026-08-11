Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 24,471

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices fell Tuesday, driven by geopolitical uncertainty.

Rising crude prices due to Iran talks prompted investor caution.

Experts foresee market watchfulness, higher crude capping broad gains.

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed losses on Tuesday as the Sensex fell 388 points to settle at 78,154 and the Nifty fell 112 points to close at 24,471 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Infosys, Titan, HCL Tech and TCS. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Bharat Electronics, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC and TechMahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 declined 0.40 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.22 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Cement index fell declined 1.57 per cent and the Nifty Pharma gained 1.02 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex opened 320 points lower to start trade at 78,204 and the Nifty opened 94 points lower to start at 24,490 at 9:15 AM.

Indian equities are likely to see a cautious start as renewed geopolitical uncertainty pushes crude oil prices higher and weighs on global market sentiment.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading marginally lower by 0.13 per cent at $87.61 per barrel. WTI crude has also climbed back towards the $82 per barrel mark.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the renewed geopolitical uncertainty had triggered a rebound in crude prices, contributing to a weaker close on Wall Street and a subdued start in Asian markets.

"The renewed geopolitical uncertainty has triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, contributing to a weaker close on Wall Street and a subdued start across Asian markets, setting a cautious backdrop for domestic equities," Ponmudi said.

Iran Talks Keep Markets On Edge

Investor sentiment remains restrained as negotiations appear to have entered a more complex phase, Ponmudi said.

US President Donald Trump has called for compensation from Iran, while Tehran has reiterated conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This has raised doubts over the timing and durability of any potential agreement.

"Until greater clarity emerges, markets are likely to remain headline-driven, with investors reluctant to take aggressive directional positions," Ponmudi said.

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Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets were mixed during trading, with South Korea's KOSPI trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended lower on Monday.

Higher Crude May Cap Market Upside

Market participants are expected to remain in a wait-and-watch mode, with the domestic earnings season continuing to drive stock-specific activity.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, said higher crude prices could restrict the broader market's upside and keep pressure on oil-sensitive sectors until fresh global or domestic triggers emerge.

"Market participants are expected to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, with the domestic earnings season remaining the primary driver of stock-specific action," Radhakrishnan said.

"In the near term, higher crude prices may limit upside for the broader market and keep pressure on oil-sensitive sectors until fresh global or domestic catalysts emerge," he added.

Radhakrishnan said WTI crude had climbed back towards $82 per barrel, while Brent was trading above $87, reflecting continued concerns over disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

FIIs Turn Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,974.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 78,542.44. The Nifty rose 13.15 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 24,583.80.

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