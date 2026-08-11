Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices surged; gold hit 10-week high.

Weak US employment data lowered Federal Reserve rate expectations.

Strong central bank purchases, renewed ETF inflows boosted prices.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices continued their upward journey, with gold touching a 10-week high and silver gaining more than 11 per cent over the past week. Spot gold climbed to around $4,435 per ounce during the week, its highest level since mid-June, before easing to around $4,375 at the time of writing.

Silver has recorded an even stronger move. Comex silver advanced more than 11 per cent during the week, with spot prices reaching around $64 per ounce. In India, gold was trading near Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams, while MCX silver recorded weekly gains of around 6.58 per cent and was trading near Rs 2,31,804 per kilogram.

The latest rally has been supported by a combination of factors, including weaker US employment data, reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, continued central bank purchases of gold, renewed ETF inflows and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the biggest catalysts behind the latest gains in precious metals has been the deterioration in US employment data.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on August 7, 2026, that nonfarm payrolls declined by 23,000 in July, sharply below market expectations of an increase of around 80,000 jobs. The June employment figure was also revised lower, while revisions for May and June together removed approximately 103,000 jobs from earlier estimates.

Following the weak jobs report, spot gold surged 2.67 per cent to $4,352.60, while silver climbed 4.20 per cent to $63.97 as traders reduced their expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Markets are currently pricing in around a 44 per cent probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in September, down from 67 per cent a week earlier.

Gold does not generate interest or dividends. Therefore, when expectations of higher interest rates decline, the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset also falls, potentially making bullion more attractive to investors.

While short-term price movements are being influenced by US economic data and interest rate expectations, strong central bank demand continues to provide a longer-term foundation for gold.

According to the World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends Q2 2026 report, central banks purchased a net 289 tonnes of gold during the April-June quarter. This was five times the level recorded in Q1 2026 and represented the highest second-quarter figure on record.

Central bank buying during the quarter was also 62 per cent higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Another source of support for gold has emerged from renewed buying through exchange-traded funds.

Total bullion holdings in ETFs have increased by 24 tonnes since July 20, marking the fastest pace of inflows since early April.

Silver has significantly outperformed gold over the past week. Comex silver has risen more than 11 per cent, compared with a gain of around 7 per cent for gold.

The stronger performance reflects silver's unique position in the commodities market. Unlike gold, which is primarily viewed as a monetary and safe-haven asset, silver has both precious metal and industrial applications.

The metal is widely used in solar panels, electric vehicles, semiconductors and data centre infrastructure. Consequently, improving sentiment towards precious metals as well as industrial commodities can provide an additional boost to silver prices.

Another factor is the gold-to-silver ratio. The ratio was relatively elevated before the latest rally, indicating that silver had underperformed gold. As silver began catching up, the resulting compression in the ratio amplified the metal's price gains.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 11

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,528

22 Karat- 14,235

18 Karat- 11,650

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,546

22 Karat- 14,250

18 Karat- 12,000

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities