India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 11): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 11): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 11 as festive buying and global markets enhanced the positive sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices surged; gold hit 10-week high.
  • Weak US employment data lowered Federal Reserve rate expectations.
  • Strong central bank purchases, renewed ETF inflows boosted prices.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices continued their upward journey, with gold touching a 10-week high and silver gaining more than 11 per cent over the past week. Spot gold climbed to around $4,435 per ounce during the week, its highest level since mid-June, before easing to around $4,375 at the time of writing.

Silver has recorded an even stronger move. Comex silver advanced more than 11 per cent during the week, with spot prices reaching around $64 per ounce. In India, gold was trading near Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams, while MCX silver recorded weekly gains of around 6.58 per cent and was trading near Rs 2,31,804 per kilogram.

The latest rally has been supported by a combination of factors, including weaker US employment data, reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, continued central bank purchases of gold, renewed ETF inflows and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the biggest catalysts behind the latest gains in precious metals has been the deterioration in US employment data.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on August 7, 2026, that nonfarm payrolls declined by 23,000 in July, sharply below market expectations of an increase of around 80,000 jobs. The June employment figure was also revised lower, while revisions for May and June together removed approximately 103,000 jobs from earlier estimates.

Following the weak jobs report, spot gold surged 2.67 per cent to $4,352.60, while silver climbed 4.20 per cent to $63.97 as traders reduced their expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Markets are currently pricing in around a 44 per cent probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in September, down from 67 per cent a week earlier.

Gold does not generate interest or dividends. Therefore, when expectations of higher interest rates decline, the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset also falls, potentially making bullion more attractive to investors.

While short-term price movements are being influenced by US economic data and interest rate expectations, strong central bank demand continues to provide a longer-term foundation for gold.

According to the World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends Q2 2026 report, central banks purchased a net 289 tonnes of gold during the April-June quarter. This was five times the level recorded in Q1 2026 and represented the highest second-quarter figure on record.

Central bank buying during the quarter was also 62 per cent higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Another source of support for gold has emerged from renewed buying through exchange-traded funds.

Total bullion holdings in ETFs have increased by 24 tonnes since July 20, marking the fastest pace of inflows since early April.

Silver has significantly outperformed gold over the past week. Comex silver has risen more than 11 per cent, compared with a gain of around 7 per cent for gold.

The stronger performance reflects silver's unique position in the commodities market. Unlike gold, which is primarily viewed as a monetary and safe-haven asset, silver has both precious metal and industrial applications.

The metal is widely used in solar panels, electric vehicles, semiconductors and data centre infrastructure. Consequently, improving sentiment towards precious metals as well as industrial commodities can provide an additional boost to silver prices.

Another factor is the gold-to-silver ratio. The ratio was relatively elevated before the latest rally, indicating that silver had underperformed gold. As silver began catching up, the resulting compression in the ratio amplified the metal's price gains.

Also Read : US Visa Crackdown Explained: Why More Than 175,000 Visas Have Been Revoked

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 11

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,528

22 Karat- 14,235

18 Karat- 11,650

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,546

22 Karat- 14,250

18 Karat- 12,000

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,513

22 Karat- 14,220

18 Karat- 11,635

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,513 14,220 11,635
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,518 14,225 11,640
Gold Rate in Indore 15,518 14,225 11,640
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,528 14,235 11,650
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,546 14,250 12,000
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,513 14,220 11,635
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,513 14,220 11,635
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,528 14,235 11,650
Gold Rate in Salem 15,546 14,250 12,000
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,513 14,220 11,635
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,513 14,220 11,635
Gold Rate in Patna 15,518 14,225 11,640

Also Read : BSE Stock Enters Nifty 50, Wipro Dropped: Here's What NSE's Latest Rejig Means

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How have gold and silver prices performed recently?

Gold touched a 10-week high of about $4,435 per ounce, easing to $4,375. Silver gained over 11% during the week, reaching around $64 per ounce.

What factors are contributing to the current rise in precious metal prices?

The rally is supported by weaker US employment data, reduced Federal Reserve rate hike expectations, and continued central bank gold purchases. Renewed ETF inflows and geopolitical uncertainty also contribute.

How did US employment data impact gold and silver prices?

A decline in US nonfarm payrolls reduced expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike. This decreased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, making it more appealing to investors.

Why has silver seen stronger gains compared to gold recently?

Silver's dual role as a precious metal and industrial commodity, used in solar panels and EVs, contributes to its stronger performance. The compression in the gold-to-silver ratio also amplified its price gains.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Aug 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 11 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Rs 52,600 Minimum Pay Demand Raised, Here's What Happens Next
8th Pay Commission: No Salary Hike Yet, Here's What Central Govt Employees Are Waiting For
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 11): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 11): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
HDFC Bank MCLR Cut: Will Your EMI Actually Fall? Here's What Borrowers Need To Check
HDFC Bank Cuts MCLR By 5 Bps: Does This Mean Cheaper Loans For You?
Personal Finance
Income Tax Department Plans Online Route For Lower TDS: What Taxpayers Need To Know
Paying More TDS Than You Owe? This New Income Tax Rule Could Make Things Easier
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners
Ranchi: Ranchi Tensions Persist as ABVP Workers Detained During Assembly March
ABVP Protest in Ranchi: Workers Detained Amid Clash With Police
RANCHI: Ranchi Student Lathi-Charge Sparks Political Backlash Against Hemant Soren Government
Ranchi: Tyres Burned, Shops Shut as BJP Intensifies Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget