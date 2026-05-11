Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWhy PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

PM Modi urged Indians to avoid buying gold for a year to reduce dollar outflow, protect forex reserves and support the economy.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 May 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi urged Indians to forgo gold purchases for patriotism.
  • High gold imports strain India's foreign exchange reserves.
  • Reducing imports could save billions in foreign exchange.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to avoid buying gold for one year, arguing that patriotism is not only about sacrifice on the battlefield but also about acting responsibly during difficult economic times. Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad on May 10, PM Modi linked the appeal to rising global tensions, soaring crude oil prices and the weakening rupee. His remarks have triggered debate because no Indian Prime Minister has previously made such a direct public appeal regarding personal gold purchases.

Why PM Wants Indians To Avoid Gold

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold and imports nearly 90 per cent of its requirement from overseas. The country consumes around 700-800 tonnes of gold annually, while domestic production remains limited to just 1-2 tonnes. Since gold imports are paid for in US dollars, heavy buying places additional pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

According to Trading Economics, India’s forex reserves currently stand at around USD 690.69 billion. Reserve Bank of India data showed reserves had touched USD 728 billion in February before falling sharply amid global uncertainty. At the same time, the International Monetary Fund estimates India’s current account deficit could rise to USD 84.5 billion in 2026, equivalent to nearly 2 per cent of GDP.

Also Read: Want To Spend Less On Fuel? Here’s How Petrol, CNG, Hybrid And EVs Compare

How reducing Gold Imports Could Help

India’s gold imports reached nearly USD 72 billion in FY 2025-26, up 24 per cent from USD 58 billion in the previous financial year. Economists believe that if Indians reduce gold purchases for just one year, the country could significantly cut dollar outflows.

A 30-40 per cent reduction in gold imports could save India between USD 20 billion and USD 25 billion in foreign exchange. If imports fall by half, the savings could climb to nearly USD 36 billion, almost half of the projected current account deficit.

Analysts say such savings would help stabilise the rupee, ease pressure on forex reserves and strengthen India’s position during a period of global economic uncertainty.

Also Read: PM Modi Joins Historic Somnath Amrit Celebration, First-Ever Kumbh Abhishek Held

Before You Go

Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Accused Produced in Bengal Court Under Tight Security

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update PM Modi On Gold
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained
Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained
India
Land Transfer To BSF For Border Fencing, Ayushman Bharat: Suvendu's 6 Key Decisions At 1st Cabinet Meet
Land Transfer To BSF For Border Fencing, Ayushman Bharat: Suvendu's Key Decisions At 1st Cabinet Meet
News
IAS, IPS Officers Bought Bhopal Land Before Bypass Approval, Prices Rose Nearly 11 Times: Report
IAS, IPS Officers Bought Bhopal Land Before Bypass Approval, Prices Rose Nearly 11 Times: Report
News
‘Why Do Girls Need To Come Out?’ Bihar Education Minister Under Fire
‘Why Do Girls Need To Come Out?’ Bihar Education Minister Under Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Accused Produced in Bengal Court Under Tight Security
Breaking: CM Suvendu Adhikari Clears Ayushman Bharat, Bengal Border Fencing Push
Economic Alert: India Urges Economic Caution as Gold Buying Debate Sparks Mixed Response in Markets
Breaking: Govt Reviews West Asia Crisis, Assures Adequate LNG and PNG Supply Amid Rising Global Tensions
Breaking: PM Modi Links Pokhran Nuclear Tests With India’s Spiritual Strength at Somnath Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget