Want To Spend Less On Fuel? Here’s How Petrol, CNG, Hybrid And EVs Compare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CNG Tata Punch offers cheapest five-year ownership cost.

Electric Punch has lowest running expenses, higher initial price.

Petrol Punch provides predictable resale value, straightforward option.

Fuel type choice depends on access, ownership duration, budget.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Indians to cut fuel use amid supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict, one question has become urgent for car buyers: which fuel type actually costs less over time?

We will take a car under Rs 7 lakh segment for comparison. To find out, let's compare the base variants of the Tata Punch, one of India’s best-selling compact SUVs, across its three powertrain options: petrol, CNG, and electric. The Punch is the only car in its price range available in all three options, making it the fairest comparison possible. All prices are for Delhi, assuming a 30-kilometre daily commute.

This is an illustrative comparison. Costs will vary based on individual usage, insurer, and fuel price changes.

Petrol, CNG, Electric Comparison

The petrol Punch Smart base model costs Rs 6,21,137 on-road in Delhi, as per CarDekho, sourcing Tata's official pricing. The CNG variant is Rs 1.38 lakh more, at Rs 7,59,835. The electric Punch Smart 30 kWh sits at Rs 10,14,534 on-road, nearly Rs 4 lakh above the petrol. However, EVs are exempt from road tax in Delhi under the existing Delhi EV Policy, which brings that gap down somewhat.

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First-Year Insurance Cost: What Quotes Show

For insurance, quotes from PolicyBazaar on May 11, showed the petrol Punch ranging from Rs 16,715 to Rs 19,490 for a first-year comprehensive policy, depending on the insurer. The CNG variant came in at Rs 17,859 to Rs 21,313, and the Tata Punch EV at Rs 18,059 to Rs 23,064. Premiums vary by insurer and add-ons. Buyers should compare before accepting the dealer's bundled quote.

Five-Year Running Cost

At 30 km a day, you cover roughly 10,950 kilometres a year, or about 54,750 kilometres over five years. This is where the real differences show up.

Petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre today, as per IOCL. The Punch petrol delivers around 15 km per litre in real city conditions, based on owner data from CarWale and Team-BHP. That works out to Rs 6.32 per km, or Rs 3.46 lakh over five years.

CNG in Delhi is priced at Rs 77.09 per kilogram, as per Indraprastha Gas Limited. Owners report real-world mileage of 23–24 km per kg in city conditions. At 23 km per kg, the running cost drops to Rs 3.35 per kilometre. Roughly half the petrol cost, amounting to roughly Rs 1.83 lakh over five years.

The electric variant's running costs are dramatically lower. Under the DERC Tariff Order 2024-25, Delhi households in the 201–400 unit monthly slab pay Rs 1.50 per unit after the Delhi government's 50 per cent subsidy. At approximately 7 km per unit of electricity in real-world city driving, charging costs just Rs 0.21 per km, which is about 30 times cheaper than petrol. The total five-year charging bill comes to roughly Rs 11,500.

Scheduled Maintenance Over Five Years

Scheduled maintenance adds another layer of difference. The petrol Punch requires five services over five years, covering oil changes, air and fuel filter replacements, spark plugs, and brake fluid. This costs approximately Rs 40,500 at an authorised Tata centre, as estimated by auto research platform V3Cars based on authorised service centre schedules.

The CNG variant costs slightly more at around Rs 43,700 because the gas system requires its own filter and valve changes every year.

The EV, with no engine oil, no spark plugs, and no fuel system to service, costs just Rs 17,000–Rs 22,000 over the same period. These are scheduled service costs only and exclude tyres and unexpected repairs.

Total Five-Year Cost of Ownership: The Full Picture

Cost Head Petrol (Smart MT) CNG (Smart CNG MT) EV (Smart 30 kWh) On-road price (Delhi) Rs 6,21,137 Rs 7,59,835 Rs 10,14,534 5-yr fuel/charging cost Rs 3,46,000 Rs 1,83,500 Rs 11,500 5-yr maintenance Rs 40,500 Rs 43,700 Rs 19,000 5-yr insurance (est.) Rs 90,000 Rs 97,500 Rs 1,02,500 Total 5-year cost Rs 10,97,637 Rs 10,84,535 Rs 11,47,534

Add everything up, including purchase price, fuel or charging, maintenance, and insurance. The CNG Punch is the cheapest at around Rs 10.85 lakh over five years. Petrol comes second at Rs 10.98 lakh. The electric Punch totals approximately Rs 11.48 lakh, because its higher purchase price is not fully recovered within five years at today's fuel rates.

But that gap closes every time fuel prices rise. Given the current global supply situation, that may not take long.

Resale Value: The Variable Nobody Can Ignore

The five-year running cost is only part of the story. Resale value is the other half.

The petrol Punch is the safest bet here. According to a joint study by Autocar India and used-car platform Spinny, it loses roughly 25 per cent of its value in the first year. This is better than most hatchbacks.

The EV is less predictable. Indian electric cars currently retain just over 50 per cent of their original value after three years, compared to around 60 per cent for petrol cars, according to EV research platform EVLife. Data on EV resale values in India is still limited. Buyers in the used market worry about battery health; there is no standardised way to certify remaining battery capacity, and rapid model upgrades can wipe out value overnight.

Tata does offer a partial fix. The Battery as a Service variants of the Punch EV come with an assured buyback through a third-party insurer. 60 per cent of the value after three years, 40 per cent after five. It adds to the upfront cost but removes the guesswork. This applies to BaaS variants, which are priced lower upfront but carry a per-kilometre battery rental charge. It is a different product from the standard variant compared throughout this article.

The CNG Punch sits in the middle, used prices are slightly below petrol because the boot-eating gas cylinder puts off buyers outside major cities.

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Which Fuel Type Should You Choose?

There is no single right answer. The cheapest option over five years on current numbers is CNG, but it depends on having reliable access to CNG pumps near where you live and work. The electric variant has the lowest running costs by far, but its higher purchase price takes longer than five years to recover at today's fuel rates, and its resale value remains an open question. Petrol remains the most straightforward option for buyers who prioritise flexibility and a predictable used-car market.

Three questions worth answering honestly before you decide: Do you have access to home charging or a CNG pump near your home? How many years do you plan to keep the car? And how much do rising fuel prices factor into your household budget?