Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessReliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Held By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud

Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Held By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud

According to sources, Pal was taken into custody late on Friday night following several hours of interrogation at the ED’s Delhi office.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power Limited (RPL), in connection with an alleged case of fake bank guarantees, forged invoicing, and diversion of company funds.

Pal Taken Into Custody

Officials confirmed that Pal was taken into custody late on Friday night following several hours of interrogation at the ED’s Delhi office. Sources said the arrest stems from Pal’s alleged “crucial role” in the diversion of corporate funds and submission of forged financial documents while serving as CFO of the publicly listed company, in which the public holds more than 75 per cent of the shares, ANI reported.

Fake Bank Guarantee Worth Rs 68 Crore

The investigation centres around a fraudulent bank guarantee (BG) of over Rs 68 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) tender.

According to officials, Pal had been authorised by a board resolution to finalise, approve, and execute documents on behalf of Reliance Power for the SECI bid. In that capacity, he allegedly conspired to submit a fake bank guarantee with the intent to defraud the public sector undertaking.

Bogus Guarantee From Non-Existent Bank Branch

The ED’s probe found that the forged guarantee was purportedly issued in the name of FirstRand Bank, Manila, Philippines, a location where the bank has no operational branch.

Investigators said the guarantee was arranged through Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd (BTPL), a small firm registered at a residential address and lacking any credible history in providing such financial instruments.

BTPL director Partha Sarathi Biswal, who is already in judicial custody, allegedly assisted in preparing and executing the forged guarantee.

Fake Invoices And Messaging App Transactions

Officials further alleged that Pal approved fake transport invoices worth several crores, which were used to facilitate fund diversion. Payments and related documentation were reportedly processed via Telegram and WhatsApp, bypassing the company’s official SAP and vendor master systems.

Spoofed Bank Domains Used In Fraud

The ED also uncovered a fake bank guarantee racket operating through spoofed email domains designed to resemble those of major Indian banks.

Some examples include domains such as “s-bi.co.in” instead of the genuine “sbi.co.in”, with similar lookalike domains used to impersonate Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Punjab National Bank.

Broader Conspiracy Alleged

According to officials, Pal’s actions are part of a wider criminal conspiracy involving the use of forged instruments and fraudulent communication networks to deceive public institutions and misappropriate funds from a listed company.

Also read
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate Reliance Power Fake Bank Guarantee Case Ashok Kumar Pal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
India
'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser
'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser
News
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
News
SC Lifts Blanket Ban, Allows Five-Day Firecracker Window In Delhi-NCR For Diwali
SC Lifts Blanket Ban, Allows Five-Day Firecracker Window In Delhi-NCR For Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Major Setback For RJD As 2 MLAs Resign Ahead Of Polls | ABP News
US-China Tariff: Donald Trump lashes out at China, announces 100% tariff imposition | ABP News
Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Page With 8 Million Followers Gets Blocked | ABP News
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget