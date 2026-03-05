Amazon Layoffs: Over 100 Robotics Employees Fired As Company Scraps Blue Jay Project

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amazon has laid off more than 100 employees from its robotics division as part of an ongoing effort to streamline operations and reduce costs across the company.

The move marks the latest round of workforce reductions under chief executive Andy Jassy, as the technology and e‑commerce giant continues to restructure teams following a rapid expansion during the pandemic years, reported The Financial Express.

The latest job cuts primarily affect white‑collar roles involved in developing warehouse automation technologies. These systems are central to Amazon’s fulfilment network, where robots help move inventory, sort packages and support faster deliveries.

The layoffs come alongside a shift in Amazon’s robotics strategy, including the cancellation of one of its newer automation initiatives.

Layoffs Linked To Shelved Robotics Project

A key factor behind the job reductions is the company’s decision to discontinue the Blue Jay project, a ceiling‑mounted robotic system introduced in October for same‑day delivery warehouses.

According to company updates, the project encountered a combination of challenges, including high development costs, manufacturing difficulties and performance issues during real‑world testing. As a result, Amazon chose to halt further work on the programme.

Employees who had been working on Blue Jay have been reassigned to other initiatives where possible. Some of the technologies originally developed for the system are expected to be reused in future robotics platforms.

Among those future systems is a floor‑based setup internally referred to as Flex Cell, which may incorporate elements of the Blue Jay technology.

Amazon Shifts Focus To New Automation Systems

Even as it reduces headcount in the robotics unit, Amazon continues to position automation as a core element of its long‑term logistics strategy.

The company is now prioritising newer robotics platforms designed to support smaller and more flexible warehouse environments.

One of the key initiatives currently under development is a modular automation system known internally as Orbital. The project aims to create fulfilment centres that can operate with greater flexibility while supporting faster delivery timelines.

Such systems could potentially integrate into micro‑fulfilment setups, including smaller warehouse facilities located within retail environments such as Whole Foods grocery stores.

However, the first Orbital facility is not expected to become operational until **2027**, indicating that the project remains in an early stage of deployment.

Part Of A Wider Workforce Restructuring

The layoffs within Amazon Robotics are part of a broader workforce reduction campaign across the company.

Since late 2022, Amazon has eliminated more than 57,000 corporate roles, reflecting a shift in strategy after the rapid hiring spree that accompanied the surge in online shopping during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The restructuring has continued through 2025 and into 2026.

In January 2026, Amazon announced plans to cut an additional 16,000 jobs, bringing the number of corporate roles eliminated since October 2025 to nearly 30,000.

These measures have focused largely on reducing layers of management, improving operational efficiency and reorganising teams to better integrate artificial intelligence and automation into company workflows.

Robotics Still A Core Strategic Priority

Despite the layoffs, Amazon has reiterated that robotics remains a central part of its long‑term strategy.

The company has steadily expanded automation across its logistics network since acquiring robotics manufacturer Kiva Systems in 2012. Since then, robots have become an integral part of Amazon’s fulfilment operations.

According to company data, Amazon has deployed **more than one million robots** across its global warehouse network. These machines perform a wide range of tasks, including moving shelves of inventory, sorting parcels and accelerating the processing of customer orders.

Automation has played a key role in enabling the company’s increasingly fast delivery timelines, including same‑day and next‑day shipping services.

Company Calls Layoffs "Difficult But Necessary"

In a message to employees, Amazon Robotics Vice President **Scott Dresser** described the layoffs as "difficult but necessary" as the company adjusts its operational priorities.

Dresser emphasised that the robotics division would continue to play a critical role in Amazon’s technology roadmap.

No Immediate Impact On Warehouse Operations

Amazon said the workforce changes are not expected to disrupt ongoing warehouse operations.

The company maintains that the restructuring is intended to make its automation systems more scalable and efficient as its fulfilment network continues to expand.