Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIran Tensions Hit India’s Rice Trade: Exporters Seek Relief As Freight, Insurance Costs Spike

Iran Tensions Hit India’s Rice Trade: Exporters Seek Relief As Freight, Insurance Costs Spike

International freight rates have risen by an estimated 15-20 per cent, while war-risk surcharges and insurance premiums for Gulf-bound shipments have increased significantly.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rice exporters have sought urgent government support to mitigate the impact of shipping disruptions triggered by the Iran crisis and instability across key maritime routes, according to a representation submitted by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF).

The Federation, in its representation to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said exporters are facing an acute shortage of containers, suspension or cancellation of vessel calls to the Middle East, and sharply higher logistics costs.

International freight rates have risen by an estimated 15-20 per cent, while war-risk surcharges and insurance premiums for Gulf-bound shipments have increased significantly. Bunker fuel costs have also climbed, with marine fuel oil prices rising to around USD 580 per tonne from about USD 520, it said.

The disruptions have also weighed on domestic prices, with basmati rice prices falling about 7-10 per cent in the past 72 hours, intensifying working-capital pressures for exporters.

"Our exporters cannot absorb abrupt freight, fuel and insurance shocks while shipments are delayed or rolled," IREF vice-president Dev Garg said. He called for time-bound relief measures and clear advisories to safeguard export contracts, cash flows and India's export commitments.

Among the key measures sought are waiver of port-related charges, including storage and demurrage, in cases where cargo is rolled due to vessel cancellations or steep freight increases beyond exporters' control.

The federation has also requested facilitation for cargo in transit to be returned, redirected or diverted, with support from customs authorities and the Reserve Bank of India for documentation and payment adjustments.

Further, exporters have sought an official advisory from the government or APEDA recognising the disruption as a force majeure–type event, which they say would help prevent contractual penalties.

The federation has also urged temporary banking relief, including ad hoc working-capital limits and credit extensions similar to measures provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main challenges faced by rice exporters due to current shipping disruptions?

Exporters are experiencing container shortages, cancelled vessel calls to the Middle East, and significantly higher logistics costs. Freight rates, war-risk surcharges, and insurance premiums have all increased.

How have these disruptions impacted domestic rice prices?

The disruptions have led to a fall in basmati rice prices by approximately 7-10% in the last 72 hours. This exacerbates working capital issues for exporters.

What specific government support are rice exporters requesting?

They are seeking a waiver of port charges like demurrage, assistance with rerouting or returning cargo, and an official advisory recognizing the disruption as a force majeure event to avoid contractual penalties.

What temporary banking relief measures are being requested?

Exporters are asking for temporary banking relief, including ad hoc working-capital limits and credit extensions, similar to measures provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exporters INDIA Israel Iran Conflict Rice Exports US Iran Tensions India Rice Trade
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Iran Tensions Hit India’s Rice Trade: Exporters Seek Relief As Freight, Insurance Costs Spike
Iran Tensions Hit India’s Rice Trade: Exporters Seek Relief As Freight, Insurance Costs Spike
Business
Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765
Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765
Business
Amazon Layoffs: Over 100 Robotics Employees Fired As Company Scraps Blue Jay Project
Amazon Layoffs: Robotics Division Cuts Over 100 Jobs As Company Reshapes Automation Strategy
Business
Middle East War Could Hit Basmati, Diamonds, Airlines In India: CRISIL
Middle East War Could Hit Basmati, Diamonds, Airlines In India: CRISIL
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget