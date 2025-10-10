Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness8th Pay Commission: When Can You Expect A Salary Hike Post Pay Panel & ToR Formalities?

8th Pay Commission: When Can You Expect A Salary Hike Post Pay Panel & ToR Formalities?

While the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on 16 January 2025, the government has not yet announced the appointment of its chairperson.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The much-anticipated 8th Pay Commission (CPC), which will determine salary, pension, and allowance revisions for over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners, is yet to take shape formally. Despite the government’s approval in January 2025, two crucial steps — appointment of a chairman and finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR) — remain pending, making early implementation highly improbable.

Possible Delays

While the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on 16 January 2025, the government has not yet announced the appointment of its chairperson or members. Nor has it notified the ToR, a prerequisite for the commission to begin functioning.

The ToR outlines the scope of the commission’s work, including pay structures, allowances, and retirement benefits. Without this document, the commission cannot be formally constituted, and no appointments can be made.

By comparison, the 7th Pay Commission was announced in September 2013, and both its chairman and ToR were notified by February 2014 which is a clear indication of the current delay in the 8th CPC’s progress.

Possible Implementation Timeline 

Historically, Pay Commissions have taken around two to three years from formation to implementation. Based on this precedent, and given that the 8th CPC has yet to be constituted, the likelihood of employees seeing a salary revision before mid-2027 or early 2028 appears low.

The 7th Pay Commission, for instance, was set up in February 2014 and submitted its report in November 2015. The recommendations came into effect in 2016. Applying a similar timeline, even if the 8th CPC begins work by early 2026, the final report may not be submitted before late 2026 or early 2027 — pushing actual implementation to around mid-2027.

Scope And Beneficiaries 

Once operational, the 8th Pay Commission will revise the pay, pensions, and allowances of over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners, including around 50 lakh serving employees and 65 lakh retirees — among them defence personnel and pensioners.

The commission will also adjust the Dearness Allowance (DA) in line with inflation. As with previous commissions, the changes are expected to take effect from 1 January 2026, the date announced by the Centre earlier this year.

Background: Pay Commissions And Their Cycle

Central Pay Commissions are typically set up once every ten years to review and recommend revisions to the pay structure of central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, is valid until 2026.

With the 8th CPC’s ToR and leadership appointments still pending, government employees may have to wait longer than anticipated for clarity on their next pay revision cycle.

Also read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commisson Implementation 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
India
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
World
Why Trump Did Not Win Nobel Peace Prize? Committee Replies: 'Decision Only On...'
Why Trump Did Not Win Nobel Peace Prize? Committee Replies: 'Decision Only On...'
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget