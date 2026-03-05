Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765

Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi rebounded sharply, jumping 10 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were also trading higher.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices jumped on Thursday as the Sensex rose over 811 points to close at 79,927.40 and the Nifty ended trade at 285 as 24,765.90 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex was trading at 79,530, up 414 points, while the Nifty50 stood at 24,616, higher by 135 points, signalling a likely positive start to the trading day.

Global Markets Mixed, Oil Prices Rise Sharply

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 2.86 per cent to USD 83.73 per barrel.

US Markets End Previous Session Positive

On the global front, US markets ended the previous session in positive territory.

“On the global front, US markets ended the previous session on a firm note, while South Korea’s Kospi index is trading sharply higher, gaining more than 10 per cent, offering some supportive external cues,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

FIIs Sell, DIIs Continue Buying

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,752.65 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 12,068.17 crore, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points, or 1.40 per cent, to settle at 79,116.19, marking its fourth consecutive session of losses.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

The Sensex rose over 811 points to close at 79,927.40, and the Nifty ended trade at 24,765.90. This indicated a positive start and continuation of gains throughout the day.

What was the trend in global oil prices?

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 2.86 percent to USD 83.73 per barrel. This sharp rise in oil prices was noted during the trading session.

How did Asian markets perform?

Asian markets showed mixed performance. South Korea's Kospi rebounded sharply, jumping 10 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also traded higher.

What was the trading activity of FIIs and DIIs on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 8,752.65 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 12,068.17 crore.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
Photo Gallery

