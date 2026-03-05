Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian benchmark indices jumped on Thursday as the Sensex rose over 811 points to close at 79,927.40 and the Nifty ended trade at 285 as 24,765.90 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex was trading at 79,530, up 414 points, while the Nifty50 stood at 24,616, higher by 135 points, signalling a likely positive start to the trading day.

Global Markets Mixed, Oil Prices Rise Sharply

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 2.86 per cent to USD 83.73 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi rebounded sharply, jumping 10 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were also trading higher.

US Markets End Previous Session Positive

On the global front, US markets ended the previous session in positive territory.

“On the global front, US markets ended the previous session on a firm note, while South Korea’s Kospi index is trading sharply higher, gaining more than 10 per cent, offering some supportive external cues,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

FIIs Sell, DIIs Continue Buying

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,752.65 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 12,068.17 crore, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points, or 1.40 per cent, to settle at 79,116.19, marking its fourth consecutive session of losses.