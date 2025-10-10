Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessShare Markets End In The Green, Sensex Ends Close To 82,500 - Here's What's Fuelling The Rally!

Share Markets End In The Green, Sensex Ends Close To 82,500 - Here's What's Fuelling The Rally!

In the pre-open session, the Sensex took a hit of almost 100 points and breached 82,100, and the Nifty slipped marginally to trade near 25,150.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
The markets closed in the green today despite opening with hints of a muted session. While the BSE Sensex closed at 82,500.82, higher by 328.72 points, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 25,285.35 higher by 103.55 points.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex took a hit of almost 100 points and breached 82,100, and the Nifty slipped marginally to trade near 25,150, around 9:07 AM. Notably, the GIFT Nifty indicated a muted session ahead as it inched up 2 points near 7:30 AM.

However, as trading progressed, the Sensex attempted a rally crossing 82,300, while the Nifty also surpassed 25,200, near 9:21 AM.

Among the top gainers today on the Indian benchmark indices were stocks like State Bank of India, Maruti, Axis Bank, NTPC, and Bharat Electronics. The top laggards included Bajaja Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 index gained nearly 0.95 per cent and sectorally, the Nifty Metal index tanked by 0.91 per cent and Nifty Realty and PSU Bank indices inched-up 1.67 per cent each.

What's Fuelling The Rally?

Positive foreign fund inflows and optimism around a potential India-US trade understanding also supported investor sentiment.

Additionally, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 1,308.16 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about a call with the US President Donald Trump, on reviewing "good progress achieved in trade negotiations," also bolstered investor sentiments, leading to a significant 11 per cent jump in textile stocks.

Hopes of renewed trade negotiations between India and the United States, which are potentially paving the way for a bilateral trade agreement, lifted investor sentiment in export-focused textile stocks.

Furthermore, this rally was also supported by strong buying in pharma and banking stocks. Gains in select auto and energy shares also helped lift the market sentiment.

What Do Analysts Say?

“The overall market environment is turning positive. Domestically, there are indications of a trade deal between the US and India, with India ‘rebalancing’ its oil purchases. These positive developments and the shift in FII strategy (FIIs were buyers in the cash market in the last three trading days) bode well for the market,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

Analysts noted that growing optimism about a possible India–US trade agreement ahead of the November deadline, along with signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, helped lift investor confidence.

The Nifty remained strong on Friday as it broke out of the recent consolidation range. The trend continues to stay positive as it is sustaining above critical moving average,” analysts said. “The setup looks favourable for a further rise in the short term. Any dip would provide a good opportunity to enter long trades,” they added.

Domestically, stronger macroeconomic indicators, aided by the RBI’s measures to enhance credit flow and steady consumption trends supported by GST-driven reforms during the early festive period, further bolstered investor confidence and kept market sentiment positive.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty Textile Stocks
