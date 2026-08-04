RBI MPC Meeting Tomorrow: Repo Rate Decision Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI MPC announces policy, repo rate expected unchanged.

Beyond rates, RBI's assessment of economy is crucial.

Economists expect pause due to global risks, inflation.

RBI MPC August 2026: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday, August 5, bringing to an end a three-day meeting that has been closely tracked by borrowers, businesses, investors and financial markets.

While economists broadly expect the central bank to leave the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, the spotlight is likely to extend well beyond the interest rate decision itself. Market participants will also be watching the RBI's assessment of inflation, economic growth, liquidity conditions and the impact of rising geopolitical tensions on India's macroeconomic outlook.

The policy announcement will be followed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's media address, where the central bank is expected to outline its thinking on the economy and explain the rationale behind the MPC's decision.

When And Where To Watch The RBI MPC Announcement

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting began on Monday, August 3, and concludes on Wednesday, August 5.

The central bank will announce the outcome of the policy meeting at 10 AM, after which Governor Sanjay Malhotra will address the media during a press conference scheduled for 12 Noon.

The policy statement and press briefing will be streamed live on the Reserve Bank of India's official YouTube channel. Readers can also follow live updates on ABP Live as the policy decision is announced.

Why This Policy Review Is In Focus

Unlike earlier policy meetings, where inflation remained the dominant concern, this review comes at a time when domestic economic resilience is being weighed against an increasingly uncertain global backdrop.

Crude oil prices continue to fluctuate amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while global trade disruptions, currency movements and volatile capital flows remain key challenges for central banks worldwide.

During the June policy review, Governor Sanjay Malhotra observed that the global economy continued to face heightened uncertainty, citing disruptions to major trade routes and supply chains, increased financial market volatility and cautious business sentiment.

Against this backdrop, investors will closely watch whether the RBI modifies its assessment of inflation risks, liquidity conditions or growth prospects.

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Economists Largely Expect Status Quo

A broad consensus has emerged among economists that the MPC is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged.

According to a Bloomberg survey, most economists expect the central bank to maintain the policy rate at 5.25 per cent.

SBI Research has also projected a status quo, noting that consumer price inflation is expected to remain above 5 per cent over the next two quarters despite signs of stronger domestic economic activity. The report estimates GDP growth for the first quarter of FY27 could exceed 7 per cent, but suggests the RBI is unlikely to adopt a distinctly dovish tone given continuing uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices, the rupee and global capital flows.

Industry Sees Stability As The Most Likely Outcome

Industry experts across sectors also expect the RBI to maintain a cautious policy stance rather than move towards another rate cut.

Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Leader, Economic Advisory, PwC India, believes the MPC has some room to maintain the current policy rate. While crude oil prices remain volatile, he noted they are still below their recent highs, inflation remains within the RBI's target band and the US Federal Reserve is also expected to remain on pause. "We therefore expect the MPC to wait and watch and go for another pause at this meeting too," he said.

Real estate stakeholders echoed similar expectations.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said the MPC is likely to retain the current policy rate as it seeks to balance economic growth with macroeconomic stability. While another reduction in borrowing costs would improve housing affordability, particularly in the affordable and mid-income segments, he said policy stability is equally important for sustaining investment and consumer confidence.

Lalit Parihar, Managing Director, Aaiji Group, also expects the RBI to prioritise inflation management as geopolitical developments continue to pose the risk of imported inflation through higher crude oil and commodity prices. According to him, maintaining a measured policy stance would reinforce investor confidence while keeping financing costs predictable until external uncertainties ease.

From the housing sector, Yateesh Wahaal, Director, M3M, said a stable interest rate environment would continue to support buyer confidence and provide greater certainty for developers and investors, while Rishabh Periwal, Senior Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, described a pause as positive because it removes the uncertainty of rising borrowing costs even if prospective homebuyers do not receive immediate EMI relief.

From the financial markets, Shauryam Gupta, CEO of Rupeezy, also expects the RBI to maintain the repo rate while adopting a data-dependent approach. He believes stronger domestic growth gives the central bank room to hold rates, although food inflation linked to monsoon distribution and geopolitical risks surrounding crude oil continue to warrant caution.

Beyond Interest Rates, Markets Await RBI's Outlook

Even if the MPC delivers the widely expected status quo, analysts believe the Governor's commentary could prove equally important.

The RBI's latest assessment of inflation, liquidity management, crude oil prices, currency stability and external risks is expected to shape market expectations for the months ahead.

For borrowers, businesses and investors alike, Wednesday's policy announcement is therefore likely to be about much more than whether the repo rate changes. The central bank's economic outlook may ultimately provide the clearest indication of how it intends to navigate an increasingly uncertain global environment while supporting domestic growth.