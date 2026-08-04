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English NewsBusinessEPF Wage Ceiling May Rise From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000 From April 1, 2027: Report

EPF Wage Ceiling May Rise From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000 From April 1, 2027: Report

The report said the revised EPF wage ceiling could come into effect from April 1, 2027, although the final implementation date will be decided after the proposal receives Cabinet approval.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Finance Ministry approved increasing EPF salary cap to Rs 25,000.
  • More employees will gain mandatory provident fund and pension coverage.
  • Implementation expected by April 2027, pending Cabinet approval.

The Finance Ministry has approved a proposal to raise the salary threshold for mandatory coverage under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The report said the revised EPF wage ceiling could come into effect from April 1, 2027, although the final implementation date will be decided after the proposal receives Cabinet approval.

More Employees To Come Under Mandatory EPF, EPS

At present, only employees with a basic monthly salary of up to Rs 15,000 are mandatorily covered under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). Those earning above this limit can choose to opt out, and employers are not legally required to enrol them.

If the salary ceiling is increased to Rs 25,000, employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 a month will also come under mandatory provident fund and pension coverage.

Government Considered Rs 30,000 Ceiling

According to the report, the Department of Expenditure had initially examined increasing the EPF wage ceiling to Rs 30,000 before finalising a proposal to raise it to Rs 25,000.

Cabinet Approval Still Pending

The proposal will now be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.

Even if it receives the Cabinet's nod, the revised wage ceiling is not expected to be implemented immediately. Companies will require time to update payroll systems, compliance processes and other operational arrangements.

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According to the report, the government may provide a transition period before the revised salary limit comes into force.

While the proposed implementation date is April 1, 2027, the final timeline will depend on Cabinet approval and the time given to businesses to prepare for the changes.

First Revision Since 2014

The EPF wage ceiling was last revised in September 2014, when it was increased to Rs 15,000.

Government, Employers May See Higher Contribution Outgo

The proposed revision is expected to increase the government's pension expenditure.

Under the current framework, employers contribute 8.33% of an employee's basic pay towards the pension fund, while the government contributes 1.16% of the basic pay.

A higher EPF wage ceiling would bring more employees under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), increasing the number of workers for whom the government contributes. While the contribution rate of 1.16% would remain unchanged, the government's overall pension contribution is expected to rise.

The change is also likely to increase employers' costs, as they would have to make provident fund and pension contributions for a larger number of employees.

ALSO READ: From MSMEs To Manufacturing: How India Plans To Become A $5 Trillion Economy

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed change to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) coverage?

The Finance Ministry has approved raising the mandatory EPF salary threshold from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. This means more employees will come under mandatory coverage.

When is the new EPF salary ceiling expected to be implemented?

The revised EPF wage ceiling could come into effect from April 1, 2027. However, the final implementation date still requires Cabinet approval and a transition period for businesses.

How will the increased EPF wage ceiling impact employees?

Employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 monthly will now come under mandatory provident fund and pension coverage. Currently, only those earning up to Rs 15,000 are mandatorily covered.

What will be the financial impact of this change on employers and the government?

The revision is expected to increase both employer costs and the government's pension expenditure. They will contribute for a larger number of employees under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Cabinet Approval EPF EPS EPF Wage Ceiling To Rise April 1 2027
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